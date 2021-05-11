Swap option: Feel free to use any vegetables you like, such as bok choy, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, cauliflower, celery, green beans, onion, peas or snow peas.

Growing up, I watched my grandma make chow mein in the kitchen. As an Asian American, food is an integral part of our culture — we communicate over food, bond over food, and laugh over food. After my heart transplant, everything around me seemed so unhealthy. My favorite foods were either covered with oil or saturated with salt. My heart-healthy chow mein tries to use as little soy sauce and oil as possible while including more vegetables and protein. Even though it's not traditional, it still tastes just as good!

Preparation

Dice chicken breasts into bite sized cubes. Marinate with 1/2 of minced garlic and 1 tablespoon less sodium soy sauce.

Cut up vegetables. 4 cups is just a suggestion, your amount of vegetables can be larger.

Boil egg noodles in water for 3-4 minutes. Remove and rinse under cold water. Set aside for later.

In a small bowl, combine 1 tablespoon oyster sauce with 1 tablespoon less sodium soy sauce.

Heat up a wok (or pan) on medium-high heat and add 1 tablespoon light olive oil. When heated, add chicken.

Cook chicken until opaque, about 4-5 minutes. While chicken is cooking, it will leak juices. When the chicken is fully cooked, remove chicken, leaving juices in the wok.

Add noodles into the wok. Heat noodles until they fully absorbed the chicken juice, about 2 minutes. Remove noodles and set aside.

Add 1 tablespoon light olive oil to the wok. When heated, add the vegetables. Sauté until they're wilted, reduced, and covered with oil, about 2 minutes.

Add in noodles and sauce. Thoroughly incorporate all ingredients. Turn off heat and add chicken.