Grilled Chicken Paillard with Snap Pea Salad

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Michael Symon
Cook Time:
10 mins
Prep Time:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Chef notes

I love this recipe because it cooks up very quickly on the grill and is far healthier than a breaded chicken breast. I am a big fan of lemon on anything; this marinade keeps the chicken juicy and flavorful.

The ultra-refreshing salad I pair the chicken paillard with is the epitope of spring ingredients. Sweet snap peas, cooling mint, bright lemon and salty pancetta come together to create a salad symphony. All the flavors sing on their own, but together they create something really beautiful.

Technique tip: Using a thermometer ensures the chicken will be perfectly cooked. Pounding the chicken out between plastic wrap keeps things much cleaner.

