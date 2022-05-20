Okra is such a staple in the Southern diet. This dish is a reminder of the influences of African American foodways and vegetables on not only the Southern landscape, but the landscape of America in general.

Preparation

1.

Place a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium heat and add just enough oil to coat the bottom.

2.

Add okra and cook until it begins to brown, stirring occasionally (if okra starts to stick, add more oil).

3.

Add the remaining ingredients except the shrimp. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for 5 minutes.

4.

Add seasoned shrimp and cook 2 to 3 minutes more. If desired, add more salt and pepper before serving.