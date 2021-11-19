Chef notes

Originally a nutritional powerhouse of Indigenous North America, succotash was a brothy, long-simmered dish, defined by two critical ingredients: dry corn, hulled by steeping in wood-ash lye (known as whole hominy or pozole today), and dry beans. Upon this savory background was layered an ever-varying array of fish, shellfish, meat, roots, nuts, fruits and leaves; the results simmered up in the kettle would never be exactly the same twice.

As someone who studies food history to learn about cultural transitions, I developed this particular version of the recipe as a practical exercise in imagination, exploring what may have resulted when early English colonizers, themselves an avid broth-cooking people, took on this Indigenous food and seasoned it with their own flavorings and garnishes.

My passion for succotash is stoked by the knowledge that some of my neighbors here in Plymouth, Massachusetts, still to this day eat — and find meaning in — a particular version of this venerable dish. This plant-based succotash, full of autumnal ingredients, however, resembles that one not at all! A testament to the enormous flexibility of the concept — once you have the corn and beans in the kettle, the rest is really up to you and what you can rustle up in the garden, the woods, the farmers' market or your own imagination.

Technique tip: You can make a perfectly good succotash on your stovetop, but try stirring it up over an outdoor fire or in your fireplace for an unforgettable experience and a good introduction to the fun of live-fire cooking. All you need is a heavy pot — cast-iron is ideal — and a couple bricks. Set the bricks on edge in a stable place near the fire, just far apart enough to support the pot well. Then use a shovel or poker to drag plenty of coals underneath. Keep your main fire burning so that you'll be able to replenish coals as needed. The recipe works the same regardless of heating technology.

Swap option: You can omit every ingredient except hulled corn, beans and water, and still call it succotash. Create your own signature version!

Learn more about outdoor cooking from my book "Cooking with Fire."