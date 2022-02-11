Technique tip: Use either a whisk or potato masher to mash the meat as fine as possible.

This chili is simple, filling and the perfect meal before playing — or while watching — a football game. It's great to serve on its own, over a plate of spaghetti, rolled up in cheesy enchiladas or on top of a hot dog.

Preparation

For the chili:

1.

Add the ground beef and tomato paste to a large pot set over medium-high heat.

2.

Rinse the tomato paste can with a couple tablespoons of water and add to the pot along with the garlic, onion, all the dry seasonings and bay leaves.

3.

Stir in apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and water, then mash and stir the mixture with a whisk or potato masher to break up the meat into fine pieces.

4.

Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon so that the bottom does not burn. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook until flavors come together and chili reaches your desired thickness, slightly over an hour.

To make it Cincinnati-style:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook until past al dente, for roughly 12 minutes. Ladle chili over the spaghetti and top with onions and cheddar cheese.

To make Enchiladas:

Preheat oven to 375 F. Spread a thin layer of warm chili on the bottom of a 9- by 13-inch casserole dish.

Add 1/3 cup of the chilled chili in a straight line to the center of each tortilla. Add about 1/4 cup of the shredded cheese and roll up tightly. Lay seam-side down in the casserole dish. Repeat until the casserole dish is filled with the rolled enchiladas.

Spread the rest of the warm chili over the top of the tortillas, making sure to coat each tortilla. Sprinkle the remaining cheese all over the top and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the center is bubbly. Serve with desired toppings.

To make West Side Chili Cheese Dogs:

Cook hot dogs on a stovetop or grill to establish some form of color or crust, then add to bun. Ladle over chili then top with cotija cheese, chives, cilantro and red jalapeños.