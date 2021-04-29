PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4
Ingredients
Vinaigrette
Pasta
Chef notes
I love chilled pasta dishes as the weather warms up, and this one has got some great flavor and texture. Plus, you can pretty much use any seafood you want in it.
Technique tip: If using seasoned crawfish tails, adjust salt in vinaigrette.
Swap option: You can use cooked shrimp or crabmeat.
Preparation
For the vinaigrette:
Add all ingredients to blender except for oil. Blend to mix, then slowly drizzle in oil.
For the pasta:
Add the chilled pasta to large, non-reactive bowl. Add vinaigrette and toss well. Add the crawfish, shallot, chives and peas and toss gently.
To serve:
Make sure each serving has the same amount of crawfish and peas and garnish with torn mint.