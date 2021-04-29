IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chilled Crawfish Pasta

PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(12)
Toups Meatery
Isaac Toups
Ingredients

Vinaigrette
  • 2 lemons, zested
  • 2 grams mint leaves, torn
  • tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons orange juice
  • 1/2 shallot, minced
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
    • Pasta
  • 1/2 pound cooked spaghetti, chilled
  • vinaigrette (recipe above)
  • 1 pound fresh or defrosted crawfish tails
  • 1/2 shallot, minced
  • 1 tablespoon chives, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup fresh peas or edamame
  • mint, for garnish

    • Chef notes

    I love chilled pasta dishes as the weather warms up, and this one has got some great flavor and texture. Plus, you can pretty much use any seafood you want in it.

    Technique tip: If using seasoned crawfish tails, adjust salt in vinaigrette.

    Swap option: You can use cooked shrimp or crabmeat.

    Preparation

    For the vinaigrette:

    Add all ingredients to blender except for oil. Blend to mix, then slowly drizzle in oil.

    For the pasta:

    Add the chilled pasta to large, non-reactive bowl. Add vinaigrette and toss well. Add the crawfish, shallot, chives and peas and toss gently.

    To serve:

    Make sure each serving has the same amount of crawfish and peas and garnish with torn mint.

    Chilled Crawfish Pasta

    Isaac Toups makes chilled crawfish pasta

    April 29, 202104:11

