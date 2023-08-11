Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista — nicknamed "The Supers" — have returned for another major moment with the magazine.

Decades after they brought a new dawn to the fashion industry, the four women appeared on Vogue magazine’s September 2023 cover. United once again, the women appeared between the glossy pages to model the latest fashions as well as reflect on their legacy, impact and upcoming feature in a four-part Apple TV+ documentary called “The Super Models,” which will debut Sept. 20.

Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell. Rafael Pavarotti / Vogue

Who are ' The Supers'?

The figures in the docuseries are Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, models who altered the profession when they first came to the fore in the ‘80s.

Today, Naomi Campbell is 53 years old and the mother of two children. From England, Campbell became the first Black woman to appear on the covers of Vogue France and Time Magazine, according to Vogue.

In the 80s, Cindy Crawford and her trademark mole were ubiquitous in magazine stands and catwalks. In 1992, she pulled up to a crumbled cafe in a red sports car for a Pepsi Super Bowl commercial, creating one of the most iconic images in pop culture. These days, the 57-year-old is also a businesswoman, having launched a beauty brand and a furniture line. She’s also the mother to Presley Walker Gerber and Kaia Jordan Gerber.

At 58 years old, Linda Evangelista remains a defining figure of 80s and 90s fashion. At the start of her career, Evangelista was a young model with shoulder-length waves when French photographer Peter Lindbergh famously chopped off her ponytail to a pixie cut and took a picture known now as “The White Shirt Picture.” In the years since, she’s been a judge on “Australia’s Next Top Model” and the face of beauty brands like L’Oreal and the department store Hudson’s Bay.

Christy Turlington, 54, is more than a model. She’s a humanitarian and director of the 2010 documentary about maternal death called “No Woman, No Cry.” Back in the 80s and 90s, she represented brands like Calvin Klein and Maybelline.

What is their docuseries, “The Super Models”?

The four-part docuseries takes viewers back to the 80s with New York City as the backdrop in a time when the now iconic models were starting to carve out names for themselves in the fashion industry. With interviews and archival footage, “The Super Models” explores how the four women got their start, supplanted the names and brands that they modeled for in magazines, ad campaigns and catwalks and cemented their legacies in the fashion industry.

In a press release about the docuseries, Apple explained that it will spotlight the quartet and their careers.

“Unprecedented access to the models takes viewers behind the camera and beyond the catwalk, revealing how they dominated the elite modeling world while illuminating a bond that single-handedly shifted the power dynamic of an entire industry,” the press release states.

“The Super Models” will be available to stream on Apple TV + Sept. 20 and is directed by Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills.