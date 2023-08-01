Cindy Crawford gives her iconic Pepsi ad a margarita twist — take a look

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Cindy Crawford is once again re-creating her iconic Pepsi ad — but this time, there’s a twist.

The supermodel was back in her white tank top and denim, with full luscious hair and getting out of a car in slow motion for a new commercial. But this time, instead of getting her hands on the soda pop, she makes her way to a bar where she’s handed an ice-cold Casamigos margarita with salt on the rim.

And that’s not all. As she seductively sips on the lemon-lime cocktail, she gets knocked out of view by comedian Angel Laketa Moore who starts singing her viral TikTok song “One Margarita.”

“Gimme a ‘rita!” Crawford and Moore's captioned their joint Instagram post, which teases that the full video comes out on Aug. 1.

Over the years, Crawford has re-created the Pepsi ad for the company. But this appears to be the first time she spoofs it for a different brand.

It should be noted that tequila company Casamigos was founded by Crawford's husband, Rande Gerber, along with George Clooney and Mike Meldman. They sold the company to Diageo in 2017, per CNBC.

As for the viral “One Margarita” track, according to Huffington Post, it is a parody for Christian evangelist named Cynthia Smock’s anti-queer, anti-sex sermon.

Back in 2018, Crawford was joined by her son, Presley Gerber, when they re-created the Pepsi pose for a Super Bowl ad. Just a couple years later, in 2021, she put her daisy dukes and white top once again to pay homage to her legendary ad.

Crawford also did an add for Diet Pepsi in the early 90s. Pepsi / Getty Images

The original Pepsi ad came out in 1992. It showed Crawford pull up to an old diner in a red sports car. She also starred in an ad for Diet Pepsi, which also saw her in a white top and drinking the bubbly beverage.