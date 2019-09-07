Kaia Gerber is walking in her supermodel mom's footsteps and last night was just another example of that continuing legacy.

The daughter of Cindy Crawford, Gerber paid homage to her mother by wearing a Versace black leather look to her 18th birthday party in New York City.

Cindy Crawford at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards and Kaia Gerber at her 18th birthday party on Sept. 6, 2019. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / GC Images

The outfit resembled a Versace outfit her mother wore to the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards. Both looks feature a corset top with gold buckle details. Gerber paired hers with a miniskirt with a high slit, while her mom had paired the corset with pants.

Gerber, who turned 18 on Sept. 3, is quickly establishing herself as a force in the fashion world.

In January 2018, she landed her first solo Vogue cover. More recently, she graced the cover of British Vogue's October issue. That cover was released on the same day as her birthday. She called the photo shoot "the best birthday gift" on Instagram.

That same day, many celebrities took to social media to send her congratulations.

Naomi Campbell wrote, "Happy 18th Birthday @kaiagerber !!! Your discipline , Drive and Grace !!! So PROUD OF YOU .MAY THIS NEWYEAR BRING TO YOU ,ALL YOU DESIRE WORLD IS YOUR OSYTER . Enjoy this accolade of a YEAR !! Love you longtime Auntie Naomi."

Her mom sent her wishes as well, sharing an adorable pic of the birthday girl from when she was younger.

"From this to THIS in the blink of an eye! Happy birthday @kaiagerber. I’m so proud of the young woman you’ve become! All the best for the year ahead!"

Happy birthday, Kaia!