Kaia Gerber is following in Cindy Crawford's footsteps!

The 18-year-old graces the cover of British Vogue's October issue, showing off her modeling chops and good genes.

The rising model has become a runway regular over the past several years. But looking at the new cover shots, it's pretty clear that Gerber's looks come from her famous mom.

The model strikes a stylish pose in a geometric print dress, a matching headscarf and bold earrings. And we can't help but notice that Gerber looks like a young Crawford in the stunning shot.

A young Crawford. Ron Galella / Getty Images

Gerber, who turns 18 today, called the photo shoot "the best birthday gift" on Instagram. She also shared several photos from the magazine, including this one where the resemblance between mother and daughter is pretty incredible.

The magazine gave fans a sneak peek at the photos, calling the model "the new darling of the runway."

In her British Vogue interview, Gerber discusses growing up in the digital age and dealing with public scrutiny. She's become a pro at the whole cover girl thing, too. Last year, the model landed her first solo Vogue cover and teamed up with Vogue Paris for this gorgeous photo.

She also posed for another Vogue Paris cover alongside Crawford in 2016.

Crawford shared a sweet birthday wish and some words of congratulations for her daughter on Instagram, writing, "I’m so proud of the young woman you’ve become! All the best for the year ahead! 😘"

Happy birthday, indeed!