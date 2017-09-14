Cindy Crawford's daughter is killing it at fashion week — and mom is so proud

Like mother, like daughter.
Cindy Crawford's 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, recently made her New York Fashion Week debut, and her supermodel mom couldn't be prouder.
"What a way to kick off your first runway season!" Crawford wrote on Instagram. "So excited for you!"
Flashback: Watch Cindy Crawford talk aging in the modeling industry on TODAY in 1993Play Video - 1:56
Flashback: Watch Cindy Crawford talk aging in the modeling industry on TODAY in 1993Play Video - 1:56
Gerber made quite the splash for a first-timer. Take a look at all the shows she walked in:
Calvin Klein
Crawford shared a snapshot of Gerber striding down the runway at Calvin Klein's latest show, wearing a pair of shiny yellow trousers and a black-and-white blouse over a blue turtleneck.
Gerber expressed her excitement on her own Instagram page with a shout-out to the brand's designer, Raf Simons: "There are no words to describe how I feel, I love you endlessly, Raf!" she wrote.
Marc Jacobs
We have a feeling yellow is going to be huge for spring.
Gerber rocked a completely different look (albeit in a similar color scheme) when she closed Marc Jacobs' show: an embroidered yellow gown with black gloves and a matching headpiece. Being the last model to walk down the runway is a huge honor!
Coach
Coach's show was all about glitter, and Gerber's look was no exception. The teen played the part of cool New Yorker in a leather jacket and sparkly skirt. And, yes, glitter cowboy boots.
Alexander Wang
Gerber was the spitting image of her mother when she opened Alexander Wang's show, which was held outside in Brooklyn.
"Alex was one of the first people to believe in me," she later wrote on Instagram. "Your support means everything ... I LOVE YOU and cannot tell you how grateful I am."
Fenty x Puma by Rihanna
Is spandex a thing again? Spandex might be a thing again.
In case you're not convinced Gerber can pull off all the fashion, look no further than the Fenty x Puma by Rihanna show. The young model wore blue athleisure separates with total confidence, and later gave the pop star a shout-out on social media: "No one does it like you @badgalriri, the coolest ever."
More Style videos
See how the pumpkin spice trend is spreading from food into fashion
‘I love it!’ See husband react to his wife’s glamorous Ambush Makeover
Fall fashion trends: Western details, wine tones and more
Watch YouTube makeup expert Laura Lee do a 3-minute makeover
With a start like this, it's clear that Gerber has a long career ahead of her as a model. We can't wait to see what she does next!