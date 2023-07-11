‘The Super Models’: Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell reunite for docuseries about ‘90s fashion

AppleTV+ wants viewers to go back to a beautiful time.

On July 11, the streaming service dropped a teaser for its upcoming four-part docuseries, “The Super Models.”

The brief clip features Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista each sitting alone in a chair against a gray backdrop.

“The Super Models” then appears on the screen before a voice offscreen asks, “How do you define the word ‘supermodel’?” The teaser then comes to an end.

What is 'The Super Models' about?

The show will take viewers back to 1980s New York, where one famous quartet were about their mark on fashion and culture.

“The four-part series spotlights the remarkable careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington,” Apple said in a press release.

“Unprecedented access to the models takes viewers behind the camera and beyond the catwalk, revealing how they dominated the elite modeling world while illuminating a bond that single-handedly shifted the power dynamic of an entire industry," the press release continued.

Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington, seen here, are the subjects of the upcoming AppleTV+ docuseries "The Super Models." Apple TV+

Who is starring in 'The Super Models'?

Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington are participating in the show both on camera and as executive producers.

They among the most recognizable and influential supermodels of their era, whose impact extended beyond the runway.

“Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them," the press release explained.

When does the 'The Super Models' premiere?

“The Super Models,” directed by Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills, will be available to stream beginning Sept. 20.