Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle at her wedding

Even though her father, the late actor Paul Walker, couldn't walk her down the aisle, Meadow Walker had the next best thing: her father's “Fast & Furious” co-star and close friend, Vin Diesel.

The 22-year-old model married actor Louis Thornton-Allan earlier this month in the Dominican Republic, Vogue reported, and Friday afternoon, Walker shared photos to her Instagram of the small affair. In one photo, Diesel appeared to walk her down the aisle.

"The pandemic impacted our plans,” Meadow told Vogue. “Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

Walker's photos and video show a small gathering on the waterfront at sunset for their vows. She told Vogue that her aunt Paloma helped with the planning of the "incredible" event.

"We couldn’t have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal — and honestly it was easy and simple," she told the outlet. "Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration."

Walker's dress was a custom silk number designed by Matthew Williams of Givenchy Haute Couture, she told the magazine. The backless gown had a single strap, a minimal train and "ethereal" veil, Williams said.

"...It was barely there, which kept the focus on her beautiful eyes; face; and natural, statuesque glamour," he explained.

For the beach party reception, Walker changed into a look by Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

“We were all barefoot, dancing in the sand,” she told Vogue. “To finish the night, there was a wonderful display of fireworks, and we lit lanterns into the picturesque night sky.”

A few days later, when the newlyweds celebrated their nuptials in New York City with friends, she donned a “fun, youthful dress."

Walker and Thornton-Allan seemed to confirm their engagement in August, when Walker posted a video swimming in a pool with her new engagement ring.

Walker's father, Paul, was best known for starring in the “Fast & Furious” franchise. He died in a car crash in 2013 when Meadow was 15. In the years since, she has stayed close with her father's friends and coworkers, including Diesel and Jordana Brewster, also of “Fast & Furious” fame.

In June, Walker even gave Brewster's son, Rowan, a shoutout for his birthday.

Walker also spends time with Diesel's family. Last year, she shared a selfie with Diesel’s children, Hania, Vincent and Pauline.

“Family, forever,” she wrote in the caption.

Pauline, Diesel's 6-year-old daughter, was actually named after the late Paul Walker.

"It felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my family and a part of my world," Diesel told TODAY in 2015.