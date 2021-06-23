Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow, says growing up a tomboy shaped her sense of self

Paul Walker's only daughter, Meadow, is building a name for herself in the fashion world, and she has her late father to thank for her confidence.

The model recently opened up to Vogue about being raised by the actor, who died in 2013 when she was 15 years old, and how she's found such a strong sense of self.

"Do what makes you feel good about yourself and try to shut out the rest," Walker told the magazine. "I'm not the most confident person in the world, but I have to bring myself back to that. If you keep those feelings of insecurity and not feeling confident in your head too long, it becomes so real.

Meadow Walker at the Universal Pictures "F9" world premiere on June 18, 2021, in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"It's good to talk to people, especially with someone you feel comfortable talking to who understands and knows you. They will be able to recognize the things that make you happy and what you like about yourself."

The 22-year-old also revealed that her slightly androgynous style was inspired by the time she spent with her dad.

"I was quite a tomboy growing up," she said. "The way I was raised, especially with my dad, there wasn't a focus on (makeup). We would do boys’ activities, roll around in the mud, play soccer and just be crazy. So, it wasn't until I was a bit older that I discovered magazines, fashion and seeing models such as Kate Moss, and being like, ‘She’s really beautiful.’

"Nowadays, makeup is much more common in young girls’ lives. It's kind of hard to avoid. I was lucky to grow up in the way that I did because it didn't affect how I saw myself," she added.

Walker also stays centered thanks to her wellness practices, some of which she also learned from her dad.

"I love acupuncture, yoga and meditation. I work with a healer who practices Chinese medicine and we're doing breath work, which is much more difficult than I thought," she explained. "Eating healthily and what feels best for you is also important. I take really good care of my skin, I like to take baths and I'm into crystals.

"I grew up with crystals in the house and I actually have my dad's entire collection, probably more than 30 — including massive ones the size of a laptop — in my apartment. I’ve been putting them out in the moonlight and charging them for as long as I can remember."

The Paul Walker Foundation president most recently made headlines when she walked the red carpet for the latest "Fast & Furious" movie, a franchise that her father helped popularize. For the occasion, she wore a Saint Laurent gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Paul Walker died in a car accident at age 40 in November 2013. He starred in six "Fast & Furious" movies and appeared posthumously in three.