Paul Walker's daughter walks fashion show, gets shoutout from dad's co-stars

If Paul Walker were still alive, he'd be feeling pretty proud today.

Over the weekend, the late actor's daughter, Meadow Walker, walked the runway at Givenchy's Fall/Winter 2021 fashion show, and she looked like she was right in her element.

The 22-year-old opened the show and shared the following video of herself walking down a wet runway wearing a long black blazer, an asymmetrical black skirt and heels.

"Thank you Matt for your complete support and determination to safely get me to Paris from NY. Congratulations on your first Givenchy show @matthewmwilliams! Grazie mille @pg_dmcasting. Thank you to everyone involved. Endless gratitude and love for you all Xx," she wrote.

Walker also shared a still image of herself walking the runway, and her fans and friends seemed to be delighted with the posts.

Fellow model Nadine Leopold wrote "Omg amazing!!!! you look stunning" and model Nico Potur commented "GIIRRRLLL your on fire and i LOVEE IT!!!

The Paul Walker Foundation chimed in, saying "So proud of you Meadow!" and a few of Walker's father's "Fast and the Furious" co-stars also sent their support to the model.

Actor Jordana Brewster left the following sentiment: "🎤 drop." Nathalie Emmanuel commented on both of Walker's posts, writing "So proud and so excited for you angel!” and "congratulations sweetie!!!"

Walker clearly has a nice support system from her father's former co-stars. Over the summer, she even shared a sweet selfie with Vin Diesel's kids.

After Walker's father died in a car crash when she was just 15 years old, the model has kept his memory alive on social media ever since. Just a few months ago, she sent a sweet tribute to the actor on what would have been his 47th birthday. "The moment I realized we are twins. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul," she wrote.

Last spring, Walker shared a video of her once surprising her dad for his birthday and she also posted a fun throwback photo in November on the anniversary of his death.

"A silly day to remember in sadness. Today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world," she wrote. "Here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping."