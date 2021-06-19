Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is continuing her mission to honor her late father.

The 22-year-old walked the red carpet at the premiere of “F9” on Friday, June 18, to support the newest installment of the franchise as well as her dad's memory.

Meadow Walker at the "F9" premiere on June 18, 2021 in Hollywood. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Before the event, Meadow shared a snap on Instagram standing in a dim hallway donning a black gown, simply captioning the post, “let’s go.”

Walker’s "Fast & Furious" franchise family also paid tribute to the late actor on the day of the premiere. Vin Diesel, who is Meadow’s godfather, shared a photo on Instagram of the pair at the “Fast Five” premiere, with a message overlay reading, “Always.”

“On my way to the premiere... you will be there in spirit,” Diesel captioned the post.

Jordana Brewster echoed the same familial sentiment, sharing a blurry snap from inside of the theater hugging Meadow on Instagram.

“Family ❤️ forever,” Brewster wrote in the caption.

Walker died in a car accident at age 40 on Nov. 30, 2013, in Valencia, California. The late actor starred in six installments of the franchise, appearing posthumously in the following three movies. Production for “Fast & Furious 7," his last physical role, was shut down for five months following his death.

Meadow Walker at the world premiere of "F9: The Fast Saga" on June 18, 2021. Chris Delmas / AFP-Getty Images

Earlier this month, Meadow and her godfather reminisced about Walker, sharing touching memories of their long-lasting friendship on Instagram.

The 53-year-old actor posted a throwback photo of him alongside Walker, which he explained was sent to him by Meadow. In the caption, Diesel shared a touching note remembering his former co-star and his legacy.

“Weeks away from the F9 release... in preproduction for the finale that starts only months from now... @meadowwalker sends me this image and tells me how happy the photo makes her feel,” he wrote. “Naturally, one gets filled with emotion, purpose and ultimately gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words. Hope to make you proud... All love, Always.”

On her respective Instagram, Meadow shared a screenshot of a text thread she has with Diesel, including a selfie of her donning a pair of black sunglasses followed by the throwback shot. Diesel responding to her text with, “Where the brotherhood began.”

“20 years later…” Meadow captioned the post.

Whether or not Meadow will make an appearance in one of the franchise's future films to pay tribute to her father's legacy is still undetermined. Diesel discussed the possibility on E!’s Daily Pop segment earlier this week without giving a definitive answer.

"I would not count anything out," he said. "Let me just — without giving you all of the secrets of 'Fast 10.' Let's just say nothing's ruled out."

