Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow, shares throwback pic in honor of late dad's birthday

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, on Sunday honored what would have been her late father’s 48th birthday with a sweet childhood photo.

“Happy birthday daddy, I love you,” Meadow, 22, captioned the throwback picture of her as a toddler with her dad.

Paul Walker, known for starring in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, died in a car crash in 2013. Meadow, his only child, was 15 at the time.

Vin Diesel, the late actor’s “Fast & Furious” co-star, shared a “hands in prayer” emoji in response to Meadow’s touching post.

Diesel is Meadow’s godfather, and the two have remained close in the years since her father’s death.

In June 2020, Meadow, who works as a model, shared a selfie with Diesel’s children, Hania, Vincent and Pauline.

“Family, forever,” she wrote in the caption.

Diesel’s 6-year-old daughter, Pauline, was named in honor of the late actor.

"It felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my family and a part of my world," Diesel told TODAY in 2015.

Meadow has shared multiple sweet tributes to her father through the years. To mark what would have been his 47th birthday last September, she shared a cute photo of herself as a younger toddler with her dad.

"The moment I realized we are twins," she wrote in the caption. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul."

She shared another tribute to her father on the seventh anniversary of his passing last November.

"A silly day to remember in sadness. Today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world," she captioned the cute throwback pic of herself as a little girl taking a snooze with her dad. "Here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping."