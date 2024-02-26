Reba McEntire responds to rumor she’s leaving ‘The Voice’ 

Reba McEntire is not leaving "The Voice," despite a recent online article claiming to report her departure from the NBC series.

The country legend posted a screenshot of the article on Instagram Feb. 25 with "false" written over it in all red and in all caps.

"Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true,” the singer captioned her post. She also shared the same note on X.

"These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products," she cautioned. "This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product. Please report these posts if you see them on Facebook or Instagram."

The "Fancy" singer was announced as a coach ahead of Season 24 last May, the same month that longtime coach Black Shelton sat in his red chair for the last time. McEntire previously served as a mega mentor during Season 23 and now coaches alongside John Legend, Chance the Rapper and duo Dan + Shay, with TODAY's Carson Daly as host. Season 25 premieres Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

The day that McEntire was announced as a new coach, on May 15, she visited "The Voice" and sat in Shelton's chair.

“I’m looking forward to being here with all of y’all,” she said at the time. “You’ve treated me so nicely. I appreciate the hospitality so much that you showed me earlier. And to be able to come in and form my team, I’m so looking forward to it.”

During her first season as a coach, two of her contestants, Ruby Leigh and Jacquie Roar, advanced to the Season 24 finale in December. Leigh was first runner-up and Roar came in fourth place.