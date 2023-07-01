Dan + Shay explain how 'The Voice' double chair will work for Season 25

Dan + Shay left fans speechless when it was announced that they would be joining “The Voice” as its first-ever “double chair” coaches.

In a video shared on the show's Instagram account on June 30, the country music duo explained how the double chair function will work.

Dan Smyers began by sharing how they’ve “never been more excited for anything” in their entire lives than to announce their involvement in Season 25 of “The Voice.”

Shay Mooney added that he's “absolutely fired up,” before letting people know how things will go down when they are coaches.

“Listen, people have been asking, ‘Is it two chairs? Is it one?’” Mooney said. “It’s two chairs, but one button.”

Ahead of the announcement that Dan + Shay would be the first-ever joint coaches, “The Voice” shared a graphic of what the famous red spinning chair would look like.

The photo includes two red spinning chairs on one platform with the button in the middle. Instead of “I want you” written on the platform, it now reads “We want you.”

Dan + Shay will be joined by Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper for the spring 2024 season.

The country crooners are the latest artists to join “The Voice” after Blake Shelton officially departed the show during the Season 23 finale on May 23.

But before Dan + Shay participate in the 25th season, returning coaches Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani are reclaiming their spinning red chairs for Season 24. McEntire will also be a coach for the first time.

In the meantime, Dan + Shay are working on new music and, per their Instagram, “are gearing up to release what we wholeheartedly believe is our best music yet.”

Fans will also get to see the “10,000 Hours” singers when they perform in New York City on July 21 as part of the Citi Concert Series on TODAY.

Fans can now register for fan passes and join the general admission line the morning of the concert.