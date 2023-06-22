'The Voice' is teasing a 'double chair.' What could it mean?

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

“The Voice” is switching things up next year.

Season 24 of the NBC singing competition show hasn’t even begun, but the coaches for 2024 will soon be announced — and there’s a twist.

On June 21, The Voice’s social media announced that there will be “double chairs” in 2024.

“incoming: 2024 Coaches !!! double chair!!! epic lineup!!! stay tuned!!!” the caption reads alongside a photo of two red spinning chairs on one platform that now read “We want you” instead of “I want you.”

Many people commented on the post, expressing their opinion on who should be paired up together.

"I had a feeling you’d introduce the double chair at some point! Excited to see who will fill the first ever double chair on the USA version of the voice!" one person tweeted.

"Gwen & Blake together!" one person suggested, even though Blake Shelton departed the series during the last season.

One person also hoped it would be Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello paired up. Both were previous coaches.

Other suggestions included Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson, Reba McEntire and Clarkson, Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi and country duo Dan + Shay, among others.

Season 23 concluded in May and was Shelton's final season as a coach alongside Clarkson and first-time coaches Horan and Chance the Rapper.

Gina Miles was named the Season 23 winner, with Team Niall winning.

Season 24 will consist of familiar faces. Country superstar Reba McEntire is joining as a coach for the first time after serving as a mega mentor in the latest season. Horan, John Legend and Gwen Stefani are returning to the spinning red chairs.

The new season will premiere this fall on NBC.