Reba McEntire announced as ‘The Voice’ coach for Season 24, Gwen Stefani set to return

"The Voice" is changing up coaches for next season.

During the 2023 NBCUniversal Upfront event on Monday, May 15, TV personality Zuri Hall announced that the fourth red chair for "The Voice" will now be occupied by a country icon: Reba McEntire.

“I am so thrilled to announce the Season 24 coaches: Niall Horan, John Legend and Gwen Stefani returning, and in the fourth red chair, the queen of country, who will appear this season on ‘The Voice’ as a coach for the first time ever, Reba McEntire,” she said.

The 68-year-old will join the show as a coach alongside returning coaches John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani, whose husband and country singer, Blake Shelton, is finishing up his final season after serving as a coach since the show aired in 2011. Shelton revealed in an Instagram statement October 2022 that he would be parting ways with the show.

During Season 23 of "The Voice," McEntire served as a mega mentor, appearing on the show to weigh in on contestant performances during rehearsal.

In 2011, the "Somebody Should Leave" singer was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and has been deemed one of the most successful country singers of all time.

She's claimed several titles at the Country Music Association Awards, including top female vocalist and entertainer of the year. McEntire has also been named favorite female country artist and woman of the year at the Billboard Music Awards.

Live shows for Season 23 of "The Voice" will kick off Monday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET for a two-hour semi-final round, featuring the top eight performers. Viewers now get the chance to vote for their favorite singers in real time, with results revealed at the end of the show.