‘The Voice’ reveals the musical duo who will fill the seats of its first-ever ‘double chair’

Following the departure of longtime coach Blake Shelton, “The Voice” is adding more country music stars to its coaching lineup.

After teasing on social media that the show would make history in 2024 with its first-ever “double chair,” the series announced on June 22 that Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay are joining “The Voice” for next year's Season 25.

The NBC series confirmed in a press release that Dan + Shay will take a seat in their double red chairs next to Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper for the spring 2024 season.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 on June 8, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

“The Voice” also tweeted the news and included a sneak peek of Dan + Shay’s names on the famous spinning chairs.

Dan + Shay shared the post on Twitter and added, “SO EXCITED FOR THIS!”

The “Speechless” singers are the latest country musicians to step in after Shelton officially bid farewell to the singing competition show in May. The show previously revealed that McEntire, who served as a mega mentor last season, will take his place on the coaching panel.

She playfully took a seat in his chair during the Season 23 finale.

Former coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani as well as Niall Horan, who recently joined “The Voice” last season, complete the coaching lineup for Season 24.

Some fans had speculated on Twitter that Dan + Shay would make their return to the series after seeing the double chairs. ​​The “Tequila” singers previously served as advisors for Shelton’s team during Season 20, but this will be the first time a duo will coach contestants all season long.

Twitter users celebrated Dan + Shay and welcomed them to “The Voice” family.

“Wait WHAT?! Ahhhh so happy for yous!” one fan said and included a red heart emoji.

Another wrote, “IM SO EXCITED TO WATCH THIS!!!! Rooting for ya’ll to win.”

The duo had taken a step back from the public eye since releasing their “Good Things” album in 2021.

In March, they assured their fans that they were working on new projects.

“Hi, we’ve been quiet on social media lately but wanted to check in and let y’all know we’re alive,” they tweeted at the time. “We’ve been spending every single day in the studio working on a new album that we can’t wait for you to hear.”

Earlier this month, they returned to the stage and performed during CMA Fest 2023.

Although fans will have to wait to see if Dan + Shay will be able to put together a winning strategy on “The Voice,” they can enjoy a live performance from the duo next month. Dan + Shay will perform in New York City on July 21 as part of the Citi Concert Series on TODAY.

Registration for Dan + Shay Fan Passes is now open. Fans can also join the General Admission line the morning of the concert.