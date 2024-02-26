Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Reba McEntire is going to keep her fellow coaches on “The Voice” in line.

The country icon returns for her second season as a coach on the upcoming 25th season of the hit NBC singing competition, and fellow coach Chance the Rapper is sharing how he's in awe of appearing alongside of her.

“It’s so crazy being on the show with Reba. She’s literally country royalty,” he said Feb. 26 on TODAY.

“We have cool little banter. It feels like she’s got a very motherly vibe,” he continued. “She’s keeping the show in order because you know me and John (Legend) be arguing. So, she’s just there to keep us in control.”

The Season 25 coaches for "The Voice" bring loads of experience to their chairs. Art Streiber / NBC

“The Voice” has made a name for itself by bringing in some of the biggest names in music to coach and mentor aspiring singers. From Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, to Nick Jonas and Gwen Stefani, the show, which premiered in 2011, has pulled out all the stops with top-notch talent.

This year proves to be no exception, with four coaching teams vying to win. The new season premieres Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are the coaches for Season 25 of “The Voice”:

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire has fellow "Voice" coaches in awe of her. Art Streiber / NBC

The queen of country joined “The Voice” as a coach for the first time last season and quickly took to it.

“I came back for a second season because I love the show. I love the people. Everybody on ‘The Voice’ has been so much fun to work with,” she said in a clip shared by the show in February.

It’s not just country artists who take a liking to her, either.

“People grew up just loving her personality and who she is. And, so, she has an edge with just about everybody that comes up her on our stage. So she’s always going to be a threat,” fellow coach John Legend said in the same video.

Having been on the show before, McEntire knows exactly what she’s looking for this time.

“My team this year, I’m looking for diversity. I’m looking for, of course, talent, range. That way, when we get to the Battle Rounds, we have a difference in style to pair them together and give the best show possible.”

And when it comes to choosing who’s on her team, McEntire tells TODAY.com during a recent interview that she's making a concerted effort to be a little more intentional with the button, admitting that she gets "buzzer happy."

"The producers came over and said, ‘You better kind of slow down a little bit, because we still got a lot of great vocalists back there.’ And they’re so good,” McEntire says of the auditions during Season 24, adding that she knew certain singers she wanted would likely choose John Legend, Niall Horan or Gwen Stefani as their coach.

“But man, I tried. I really did try to get them," she continued. "And I was really happy with the three that I wound up with … and I’m really looking forward to this next season to see how it lines up.”

Dan + Shay

Dan Smyers (left) and Shay Mooney (right) will provide double the fun on "The Voice." Art Streiber / NBC

The country duo and three-time Grammy winners break new ground on “The Voice,” by becoming the first pair to serve as coaches. They are also the lone coaches who are new to the show this season.

“Honestly, I think it puts us at a little bit of a disadvantage,” Dan Smyers told Hoda Kotb Feb. 22 on TODAY when discussing how they will handle being in a double chair.

The duo is also keenly aware of how tough it may be to take down McEntire.

“We’re pulling out all the stops,” Shay Mooney said on TODAY. “I’m trying to dig up just something on Reba to pull out ... but there’s nothing on her.”

John Legend

John Legend is the elder statesman on "The Voice." Art Streiber / NBC

Legend is, well, a legend on “The Voice,” having served as a coach from Season 16 through 22 before returning last season. He’s the only coach in Season 25 who has won the show, having done so in his first year.

“I have a feeling this is going to be a special season for Team Legend,” he said in a February clip shared on the show's YouTube page.

Reba knows he provides some stiff competition, too.

“He’s the one we look to. You know, if John turns, oh my gosh, let’s all turn, ‘cause John knows what he’s talking about here,” she said.

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper takes the idea of nurturing talent on "The Voice" very seriously. Art Streiber / NBC

The three-time Grammy winner made his “Voice” debut as a coach in Season 23.

Chance there’s a certain magic that comes with the show.

“That’s what I love about the show. It’s very much a show about, rather than judging these young artists, it’s about coaching them up,” he said Feb. 26 on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“And you get these really cool intimate mentor-mentee moments with people that are that trying to break into the industry, where you get to just build them up and show them what it is.”