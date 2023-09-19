Gwen Stefani calls Niall Horan’s accent ‘cute’ in ‘The Voice’ clip — and he makes sure Blake Shelton knows

Blake Shelton has departed from "The Voice," but he definitely hasn't been forgotten by Niall Horan.

The "Slow Hands" singer jokingly called out the country music star after Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, gushed over Horan's Irish brogue in a promo for the upcoming season of "The Voice."

"I'm looking forward to a little bit of a battle with you guys," Horan says to the other "The Voice" judges in the clip.

"I’m not gonna lie, that accent is cute," Stefani responds.

"It is so cute!" new "Voice" coach Reba McEntire adds.

Horan then breaks into a big grin.

"You hear that, Shelton?" he jokes.

Horan made a memorable debut on Season 23 of "The Voice" as the coach of the winner, Gina Miles. The former One Direction star is hoping to make it two in a row when Season 24 of the hit talent show kicks off on Sept. 25 on NBC.

"The reigning champ is here," he says in the video. "It's like the first day of school."

The upcoming season marks the first in the show's 12-year history that will not feature Shelton. The country music star was part of all the show's seasons before retiring from his red coach's chair at the end of Season 23, leaving his good buddy and "Voice" host Carson Daly feeling lonely without him.

Shelton also bonded with Horan in their one season together on the show. He sent the singer a tongue-in-cheek message ahead of Horan's performance at TODAY's Citi Concert Series in June.

“Hey, Niall. It’s your old hero, Blake Shelton here,” Shelton said. “Just wanted to say good luck today on your TODAY show performance. I miss you buddy.”

Of course, Shelton couldn't resist getting in a jab at Horan about Season 23.

“Now that it’s over with, I can tell you that I wrote it into the script that you were going to win 'The Voice,'” he said.

Horan also revealed in June what Shelton told him after his big win in his first season as a coach on the show.

“When we left the seat, they announced the winner, and I stood up, and then (Shelton) came for a big hug,” he told People. “I gave him a big hug, and he said, ‘I taught you everything you know.’ That’s all he said, not congratulations or anything.”

While Shelton is gone, Stefani remains as a coach on the show.

“I’m going to miss (Blake), but I get to work with the other half of that marriage,” Horan told People. “I met Gwen at the after-party for this season’s ‘Voice.’ She came and surprised Blake on the last night, and she was so funny and so cool, so I’m excited.”

This season also marks “The Voice” debut of McEntire, another country music luminary who will be taking over Shelton’s red chair.