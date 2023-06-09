Blake Shelton has a very Blake-Shelton message for Niall Horan at his TODAY concert

Blake Shelton will not let Niall Horan forget who leads their father-son like relationship.

On TODAY’s Citi Concert on June 9, the “Boys ‘Round Here” singer sent in a video message to wish good luck to Horan, who was performing on the plaza.

“Hey, Niall. It’s your old hero, Blake Shelton here,” Shelton said, to which Horan responded with a peal of laughter.

“Just wanted to say good luck today on your TODAY show performance,” he continued. “I miss you buddy.”

Before Horan could take a moment to enjoy Shelton's well wishes, the country singer decided to change gears and poke fun at Horan's Season 23 win of NBC’s “The Voice” with contestant Gina Miles. Both Horan and Shelton served as judges for Season 23, which was also Shelton's final season on the show.

“Now that it’s over with, I can tell you that I wrote it into the script that you were going to win ‘The Voice,” the country singer quipped.

The former “One Direction” member couldn't contain his laughter as his former “The Voice” co-star concluded his message.

"Congrats buddy," Shelton then said, on a more serious note. "Good luck on the tour. Good luck on all the new music. I'll see you down the road."

When the video ended, Horan played along with Shelton's jokes.

"Good ol' pops," he said, laughing.

"When I won 'The Voice,' the only thing he said to me was 'I taught you everything you know,'" he said.

Shelton's retirement after 23 seasons on “The Voice” comes as the 46-year-old singer said he wanted to spend more time with his family. Horan said his absence will be felt.

“I’m going to miss him," Horan recently told People.

"He is not one of those famous friends, in my eyes," he continued. "I think if I had met him outside of ‘The Voice,’ I would have probably been friends with him anyway.... Weirdly enough, we’ve got a lot in common. We’re quite similar people. Though not in dress sense.”

Horan, however, will return for Season 24 and will coach alongside Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Reba McEntire.