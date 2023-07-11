Carson Daly is shooting ‘The Voice’ without his pal Blake Shelton, and he’s not OK

Don't worry, Carson Daly is "handling it well" without good friend Blake Shelton on "The Voice" for the first time in the show's 12-year history.

Really, he's fine. Nothing to see here. No tears or anything. Nice, easy transition.

Carson shared a tongue-in-cheek Instagram shot on July 10 of him ugly crying as he had his hair and makeup done for the hit NBC talent show without Shelton for the first time after 23 seasons together.

"My first day ever shooting @nbcthevoice without @blakeshelton," he wrote. "We had a ritual of getting hair & makeup together for 23 seasons. I think I’m handling it well. Everything’s fine."

Carson has been a fixture as the host of "The Voice" since its debut in 2011, and Shelton was with him every step of the way as a coach before his "red chair retirement" from the show in May.

While Carson was mock crying about the void left by Shelton, he's not the only one missing him.

“Believe me all the fans feel the same,” one person commented on Instagram with a crying emoji.

"Ugh. It’ll never be ok!" another wrote.

"I am going to miss Blake so much. He kept us all entertained," a third commenter wrote.

The TODAY host and the country music star are longtime friends whose families often spend time together. The two have co-hosted the game show "Barmageddon," and Carson even officiated Shelton's 2021 wedding to fellow music superstar and "Voice" coach Gwen Stefani.

He also roasted his good friend in May when Shelton received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Carson paid tribute to Shelton in May ahead of Shelton's final episode on "The Voice," sharing a series of photos of them on Instagram from the good times over the years.

"For over 12 years I’ve watched the cowboy do his thing on @nbcthevoice & we have laughed & had fun, literally the entire time," Carson wrote. "Thank you buddy! Enjoy your big red chair retirement, you’ve earned it!"