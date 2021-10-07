When it came to officiating his wedding to Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton says Carson Daly was the perfect choice.

The “God’s Country” singer joked that Daly’s work on MTV’s “TRL” proved he was the ideal person to oversee their nuptials.

“The way he handled those wet T-shirt contests back in the day when he was hosting those Spring Break specials, we knew he had to be the guy for us,” Shelton joked Thursday on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Shelton says he and Stefani were thrilled that Daly, who knew about the couple's engagement before the public and once told Stefani not to go out with the country star, managed to fit the officiating duties into his schedule.

“I don’t know who was more excited. When we called Carson, I mean, we were a little bit nervous to even ask him because the guy’s so — I mean, he’s so busy,” he said.

· Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“I don’t even know how he does — literally, he has a radio show. He has the TODAY show. He has ‘The Voice.’ And he used to have a show that came on, I guess, what two shows after your show, you know what I mean? Like, when nobody was watching,” Shelton added, referring to Daly’s late-night show “Last Call.”

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in July at his Oklahoma ranch after more than five years together. Shelton said Daly jumped at the chance to perform the ceremony.

“But he jumped on the opportunity, and he ended up staying there with his family for a few days with us," he said. "It was awesome. It really was.”

Shelton also wrote and performed a song at the wedding. He’s a Grammy-nominated superstar, so did he feel compelled to deliver something memorable?

“I didn’t feel pressure because she didn’t know I was going to do it,” he said. “So, I felt like, ‘You know, there’s really no bar to set right here.’"

Daly had said the song was pretty emotional and wowed everyone in attendance.

“Guitar comes in frame, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, he sings her a song while he’s crying that he wrote specifically for her. ... Not a dry eye in the house,” he said on TODAY in July.

Shelton, who released the album "Body Language" earlier this year, said it was the perfect time to write a song because Stefani often urges him to do so.

“I have this piece to say before we say ‘I do’ and Gwen has always, she is constantly on my ass about I should be writing more songs. ‘How come you don’t write more songs?’ You know? And I have gotten lazy about it over the years,” he said.

“And so I decided, ‘Well, you know, I’ll step up and come up with something.’ And so I did. I’m putting out a deluxe version of this record that we have out now, and we’re going to put it on there. And so I’m excited.”

He couldn’t be prouder of the finished product.

“I want people to hear it,” he said. “I mean, my god, I married Gwen Stefani. I want everybody to hear that. I mean, that’s the ultimate bragging rights.”