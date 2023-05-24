Carson Daly celebrates Blake Shelton's 'red chair retirement' with sentimental post 

Carson Daly is remembering the good times over the years with Blake Shelton on "The Voice" in a tribute to the country music star's "red chair retirement" from the show.

The TODAY host shared a sentimental message and a series of photos of the two together on Instagram May 23 in honor of Shelton's final episode of the hit NBC talent show after 23 seasons.

"Today’s just gonna be weird!" Carson wrote. "No other way to put it. For over 12 years I’ve watched the cowboy do his thing on @nbcthevoice & we have laughed & had fun, literally the entire time. Thank you buddy! Enjoy your big red chair retirement, you’ve earned it! Now let’s go make a drink! (Bring some ice over from your room, they never gave me any😂) #OneMoreShow"

Shelton's wife, singer Gwen Stefani, who met him on "The Voice," replied to Carson's post with a series of crying emojis.

Carson and Shelton have become close after working together for years, often hanging out with their families and also co-hosting the game show "Barmageddon."

Carson's wife, Siri Daly, shared a gallery on Instagram of their four children spending time with Shelton over the years in her own tribute to him for his last episode.

"He is gentle, hilarious, delights my kids, looks you in the eye and listens, loves with his whole heart, eats fried calamari with his whole belly, worships Gwen, and is a true brother to my husband,” Siri wrote.

Shelton received a proper send-off on the May 23 season finale on NBC, with appearances and tributes by Stefani, Adam Levine, John Legend, Usher, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Pharrell Williams and Dolly Parton.