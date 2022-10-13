Martha Stewart has on-brand reaction to the Tristan Thompson baby scandal

Martha Stewart has opinions and she isn't afraid to share them.

On Season Two, Episode Four of "The Kardashians," which came out on Thursday, Oct. 13, Stewart reacted to the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal during lunch with Khloé Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner.

Thompson, if you'll recall, fathered a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols, while he was with Khloé. After the paternity test results were released, the NBA star apologized to Khloé, with whom he shares daughter True. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote.

Stewart didn't recall — and needed to be caught up.

“I don’t read and watch all the stuff, so do you have a husband?” Stewart asked Khloé, who replied, "I don't. I just broke up with my daughter's dad a little bit ago. He had a baby with someone else while we were together. We had to kick him out.”

“Oh, that’s not nice,” Stewart responded, which made the room erupt in laughter.

“It was very naughty,” Khloé jokingly replied.

In her confessional interview on the show, Khloé revealed why she likes Stewart so much. She she said it's because the celebrity chef (and peacock owner) is "not a snitch" and that's her "kind of gal."

At the end of the lunch, Khloé, Kris and Stewart all took a selfie together that Khloé later shared on Instagram.

She captioned it, "My mom surprised me and we had lunch with the ICON, the QUEEN herself, @marthastewart48. Queen Martha has always been someone I have adored. She’s ambitious, motivated, kind, funny as hell, she’s bad a--! She is organized AF. She throws down in the kitchen. She loves landscaping. She loves animals, loves her CBD And she ain’t no snitch. This is my kind of Queen ♥️ 👑 All Hail 👑."

In a June interview with Insider, Stewart also talked about that "very fancy, nice lunch" that Jenner's chef prepared for them. Stewart said that the meal consisted of “a salad and a fish and a dessert.”

She admired Jenner's refrigerators, which she said were "like works of art" and were "so beautifully stocked." However, she said they didn't eat the food in the fridge: "Not one thing in that refrigerator was on my plate."

Instead, their lunch was an audition for a potential personal chef. “They were trying out a new chef when I was there. So that was interesting, and they seemed to be very pleased with her," Stewart said.

The lifestyle guru and podcast host also noticed that Kris and Khloé don't eat much.

Kris, according to Stewart, "ate very little because they all eat very little."

She continued, “Khloé was with us, too, and Khloé hardly ate anything because she’s a vegetarian, I think.”