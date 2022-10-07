People are obsessed with Kim Kardashian asking what tortellini is while in Italy

There’s a rich world of culinary delights out there, so anyone would be forgiven for not knowing about the latest gastronomical offerings.

But when it comes to the stars of “The Kardashians,” it’s not just obscure delicacies that cause them confusion. As Kim Kardashian proved in the third episode of the second season of the Hulu streaming hit, even a very common pasta can be a conundrum.

Even when dining in Italy.

“What is tortellini?" Kim Kardashian asks. Hulu

During a fashion week visit to Milan, the 41-year-old reality star and entrepreneur could be seen perusing the menu at a fine dining restaurant before turning to her server to ask about an unfamiliar food.

“What is tortellini?” she asked.

The server patiently explained that the beloved and popular stuffed pasta pouches were bit like ravioli. But fans on social media had different reactions to the question — ranging from complete disbelief to secondhand embarrassment, with plenty of laughing emoji in the mix.

"Sadly, I’m watching The Kardashian’s on Hulu and Kim asked the waiter what tortellini is and I’m sick," one viewer tweeted. "The disrespect!"

Another person echoed that sense of shock in a post of their own.

“nothing prepared me for kim k asking a server in milan what tortellini is in the year of our lord 2022,” that tweet read.

Someone else noted, "kim kardashian not knowing what tortellini is makes me feel SO much better about being a non famous regular person."

And one amused fan added, "Kim Kardashian who asks what’s tortellini. I’m done 🤣 🤣 🤣 "

For those who haven't watch the episode yet and are left wondering if Kardashian decided to actually risk it and try the mysterious (to her) pasta, the answer is no. After learning about its ravioli-like properties, she pointed at another meal on the menu, a spaghetti and basil dish, and said, "Maybe I'll get that."

But that prompted another question.

"Do you have any that's not spaghetti?" she wondered. "Maybe like a penne or anything else?"