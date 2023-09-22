Warning: Spoilers from Episodes One through Four of “Love Is Blind” Season Five below.

While Izzy Zapata expressed early insecurity going into Season Five of "Love Is Blind," he quickly became one of the most in-demand cast members in the pods, eventually ending up engaged.

In the rollercoaster first four episodes of "Love Is Blind," residents of Houston, Texas, went through the Netflix reality dating show's signature experiment: dating without seeing your potential partner.

Izzy's charms immediately caught the attentions of three women: Lydia Gonzalez, Johnie Maraist and Stacy Snyder.

Episodes 1 to 4 recap

With three potential matches, Izzy first broke things off with Lydia in Episode One, realizing they were on different pages. Lydia was open about her intense feelings for Izzy, and at one point confided in Stacy, who, knowing she had her sights on the same person, kept her emotions to herself. Izzy did not reciprocate.

After breaking Lydia's heart, he was left to choose between Johnie and Stacy.

'I'm falling for both of them, for different reasons," Izzy revealed in Episode Two.

The early dates between Izzy and Stacy were described as "fun" and "easy." But Izzy felt their relationship was still pretty surface level after several dates in the pods.

"You're not vulnerable," he told Stacy. "With the other girls I go a lot more deeper, and with you it's just, I'm kind of just enjoying the ride."

"I think that sounds like a much more fun ride," Stacy responded.

Izzy later referred to Johnie as his “top pick” due to their vulnerable conversations. However, things seemingly got too deep.

After she confided in him about the things that make her a "walking red flag," including her struggles with dating people dealing with addiction and previously marrying someone she didn't truly love, Izzy shut down.

"I'm feeling like I am learning things about you that I should've been learning all along," he responded. "Now I'm in my head again."

Izzy ended the date and his thoughts continue to get tangled.

On his date with Stacy in Episode Three, she confessed the depth of her feelings for Izzy, but admitted that it took a slow build-up of trust, in herself and a potential partner, to get to that point.

"I haven't connected like this with someone in I can't even tell you how long — that's why it scares me," she said. "You make me feel like my lungs and my heart are fighting against each other, like my breath can't keep up with my heart rate anytime I'm around you or even just thinking about you."

"That's how I feel right now," Izzy responded.

After, Izzy broke up with Johnie, citing sudden intense feelings he developed for Stacy.

"Out of nowhere, it was just like, boom, she comes," he told Johnie about Stacy.

Johnie, having already broken things off with her other date Chris Fox, was crushed.

"If I don't leave here with you, and you don't leave here with me, I'm always going to think about you for the rest of my life as a what if," she said in parting. "And I think you're always going to feel that way about me, too."

By the end of Episode Three, Stacy told Izzy she was close to being able to say "I love you."

After a series of deep conversations about his feelings, the kind of vulnerability he wants in a relationship and plenty of tears, Izzy got engaged to Stacy in Episode Four of the season after deciding that their relationship was the most effortless and fun.

"I am so confident in you, I feel safe," he said. "I've never been more certain with anybody in my life."

Stacy responded with a resounding "yes" to Izzy's proposal.

At the end of the episode, Stacy and Izzy meet in person for the first time and share their first kiss.

Izzy and Stacy are one of three couples that got engaged in the first four episodes of "Love Is Blind." The next batch of episodes drops Sept. 29.