‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 finale: Who gets married and who breaks up?

After watching multiple breakups and intense confrontations for the past two weeks, fans finally learned in the “Love Is Blind” Season Five finale if the show would deliver the love story they’d been waiting for.

By the start of Episode 10, out Oct. 13, only two couples on the show had made it to the final stage of the dating experiment: The weddings.

Both couples, Stacy Snyder and Izzy Zapata and Lydia Velez Gonzalez and James “Milton” Johnson IV, had difficult journeys on the show. Fans weren’t sure either couple would, or should, tie the knot.

In Episode Nine, Stacy and Izzy had a romantic final date in a private airport hangar, but she later worried about her future with Izzy after he revealed the truth about his finances and credit history

Meanwhile, Lydia and Milton seemed to overcome the drama involving her past with Uche Okoroha that was highlighted earlier in the season.

Milton addressed their dating history in an interview with TODAY.com and said he thought it was "unlikely" that Lydia went on the show to reunite with her ex.

However, the topic resurfaced during their final date when Milton expressed his concerns about Lydia’s emotional response to difficult situations.

Leading up to the finale, some fans voiced their doubts on social media, theorizing that neither couple would have a happy ending on the show.

“Is it just me or i don’t see any chemistry in this season of Love is Blind, like no one should get married this season,” one viewer wrote.

So, were fans right? Did “Love Is Blind” Season Five yield any successful love stories? Read on to find out who said “I do” and who decided they weren’t ready to get married.

Stacy Snyder and Izzy Zapata

Do Stacy and Izzy get married? No

Stacy arrived to the wedding venue holding her dress and wearing a jean jacket with the word "bride" emblazoned on the back. She reflected on what lead up to the day and said what was most "shocking" was how fast she fell in love with Izzy.

"I love Izzy," she said in a confessional interview.

"He's amazing. He's kind and thoughtful and giving and strong. He's vulnerable," she added, before telling her makeup artist, "He's hot."

Meanwhile, Izzy also expressed his love for Stacy in his confessional interview, admitting that she was "tough to crack" at first.

"Being in love with Stacy has been a ride, a crazy ride," he said. "But there's no one else that I'd want to do it with."

Catching up with his friends before the wedding, Izzy admitted the past two to three days haven't been easy, referring to their fight over his finances which played out in Episode Nine. During the argument, Stacy questioned whether or not she could trust Izzy when he revealed his credit issues after they had already discussed finances.

"That's how I know I love her," he explained. "I was lost, like going through it, and she was, too. We told each other we need space. Like, 'You need to process this s--- for yourself. I need to process it.' But that's my girl, I love her."

"I'm going up there — I'm saying yes," he told the camera.

Stacy also talked about the couple's recent ups and downs with her sisters, calling them "emotional hiccups."

"We've been through so much," she said. "There's the things that we figure out that are so amazing, and then things that are not so amazing, and both are surprises."

She told her sisters that going into her wedding day, she's gotten out of her "head" to make decisions with her "heart."

In conversation with her mom, Stacy said while she felt anxious and stressed the day before, she felt "calm" waking up on her wedding day. She attributed that stress to "feeling like I didn't get all of the information that I should have gotten."

"It's not about the credit card," she clarified. "It's about being totally transparent in a time where transparency is absolutely needed."

Her mom responded by warning Stacy to not ignore "red flags."

"But I don't want you to maybe blow something out of proportion that maybe isn't as big a thing," her mom added.

Once Stacy was in her wedding dress, she told her mom she wished she could talk with Izzy. His best man later arrived with a rhyming letter Izzy wrote that began, "Why I love you."

Stacy's dad walked her down the aisle. As they stood there together, Izzy whispered to Stacy, "I'm right here. You're good."

In his vows, Izzy again resolved to be a calming presence and said their experience with adversity has shown him that he will "never give up."

"You are the most tender and sweet girl that I've ever met," Izzy said at the altar, as Stacy started tearing up. "That's why I'm in love with you, because that's what I see in you ... You've made me a better man."

Stacy meanwhile said Izzy made her "feel again."

"You are my rock," she said. "This whole thing has been like a freaking hurricane, and you're the calm in the storm. The last few days have been a lot, but I still love you through it. And I've never not loved you."

When it came to their final decisions, Izzy immediately said, "I do."

Stacy however said while she "wants to say yes," she felt like they need more time. Izzy said he understands and still loves her. They shared a kiss as the audience applauded.

In a confessional, Izzy said he's "hurt and sad more than anything."

Still in their wedding attire, the couple spoke after the altar. Stacy explained that she loves him but felt "pressure," which she was relieved was gone.

Izzy said he was just left "confused."

"I'd like to feel like it's us again, and I'm willing to put whatever into it to get there," Stacy said.

Izzy asked if she really meant that and said it's "tough" that they are going "steps backwards."

"I just want to be loved the way that I love," he said. "Bottom line, I deserve that."

In his last confessional, Izzy lashed out at Stacy.

"Why are you 33 and single and not married? I'm 29 years old and I can give you everything that a f------ rich, 45-year-old man, that you always go for and always fell with, can't give you," he said.

Lydia Velez Gonzalez and James “Milton” Johnson IV

Do Lydia and Miton get married? Yes

As Lydia arrived at the wedding venue, she admitted that her final date with Milton took an unexpected turn, leaving her in tears. Although Milton had expressed concerns about Lydia’s emotional personality, she said she wasn’t going to change.

“I will never stop being who I am and I hope today he realizes that I’m exactly what he needs,” she told the cameras. The geologist was sure that Milton was the man for her, adding that she was feeling “100% confident” on her special day.

She began to list the reasons that she didn’t doubt their connection, noting that they are never disrespectful and always check in with each other before going to bed. Lydia also said she never had a man hold her and make her feel like he never wanted to let her go before she met Milton.

Her fiancé then made his way to the venue, with just a backpack in hand, after working a night shift. The petroleum engineer told the cameras that he hadn’t slept since 2 p.m. the previous day.

“I got off at, like, 7 a.m. today. I’ve been up ever since .... just because I worked all night and got no sleep isn’t gonna stop me from having a great day,” he said.

But soon the nerves settled in, which he said an unfamiliar feeling for him. Milton said he was not completely sure about getting married and added he doesn’t believe anyone feels that confident on their wedding day.

As Lydia’s bridal party helped her get ready, she continued to assure them, and herself, that she was ready to get married after knowing Milton for a few weeks.

She said during the experiment they endured what some couples experience in two years of marriage in just two days. “And we overcame that,” she told her friends and family.

While Milton was getting ready, he had a heart-to-heart with his father, James, who gave him some important advice for a lasting marriage: “Learn to fight fair.”

Milton worried he wasn’t thinking clearly before heading down the aisle. He waited for Lydia who linked arms with her mom and happily strolled toward her fiancé.

Lydia recited her vows and told Milton she loves him because when they are together she gets to be her genuine self. When it was his turn to speak, he said he was attracted to Lydia’s mature communication style.

“I never had a doubt about you and I hope it continues to be like that forever,” he concluded.

When the officiant asked Lydia if she wanted to marry Milton, she replied, “I do.” After a dramatic pause, he said, “I do,” too. Milton immediately pulled Lydia into a kiss as their friends and family cheered.

They exchanged rings and kissed again before being pronounced husband and wife. After the ceremony, Lydia told the cameras that their wedding was “a dream come true.”

“I feel so, so, so happy. I got everything I need right here,” she gushed while embracing her husband.

During the reception, she told the cameras, “I married the man of my dreams and a little bit more.”