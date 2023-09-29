Warning: Spoilers for “Love Is Blind” Season Five below.

Did a conversation about makeup end an engagement? Not quite — but it certainly brought Taylor Rue and JP Pierce's relationship on Season Five of "Love Is Blind" closer to its conclusion.

The premise of the Netflix reality show entails singles connecting and getting engaged, before seeing the other person. When they finally meet face-to-face, they have to square the other's appearance with their personality.

Fo Taylor and JP, this posed a problem. While they connected inside the pods, both Taylor and JP stumbled on the other's appearance. Taylor dwelled on the gap in JP's teeth, saying it might have stopped her from going after him in the real world.

JP, once in Mexico, pulled back emotionally from Taylor. When pressed about why, he said it had something to do with her makeup — namely, that she wore too much.

Taylor's grooming came up during their first face-to-face meeting, when her false eyelashes started to droop.

"These are fake, by the way. You can’t tell?” she asked.

JP responded, “You can tell,” but said she looked “pretty.”

Turns out he had been harboring different feelings internally. At the resort in Mexico, JP said Taylor struck him as "fake" at the reveal. "That's what started the whole awkwardness," he said.

"When I first saw you and you had all that stuff on, I was like, 'Is this gonna be like, an everyday thing? I'm gonna have to deal with you putting on a totally different face?' That's not really what I want."

The conversation took place while the couple was in bed and Taylor was bare-faced. Taylor said she only wore makeup once in the process, during the reveal.

Moving forward in their relationship, he said he’d prefer if she didn’t wear makeup. “Just don’t wear makeup,” he said. He added, "You don't need it. I was like, 'This is not a real person.' If you looked like this, I would love it."

Taylor was adamant about not compromising.

"I'm going to do what I'm want to do," she said. "You're not gonna tell me what to do."

The two were at a standstill: Taylor, wanting to wear makeup when she went out, and JP, wondering why it was "so bad" that he didn't want her to.

Speaking to TODAY.com, Taylor reflected on the interaction, saying it was "hurtful."

“But, you know, I can handle a comment here and there and everybody has their opinions,” she says. “But, for me, ultimately, I left because the emotional connection that JP and I had built in the pods was completely thrown out the window in Mexico.”

Online, reactions to the moment were heated. Some viewers classified JP’s behavior as “manipulative“ and “controlling.”

The advice viewers gave Taylor was a variation of the word “run.” One said, “RUN, don’t walk,” “run as fast as you can” and “run girl, run.”

JP has not publicly commented after the episode dropped Sept. 29, and Netflix representatives did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment.

Clinical psychologist Kelsey Latimer helped unpack viewers' instincts and explained that there is a "definite line" between expressing a preference and a "red flag," a term for a warning sign in relationships.

"Expressing a preference like, 'You look so beautiful without makeup,' is something that could make someone feel better about themselves. That is different than putting someone down saying they look fake with makeup," she says.

On the surface, there is "nothing wrong" with having a personal preference — like JP had with makeup. The line is crossed when "the tone that is used suggests that there is only one way to be or that a person has to appear a particular way to be attractive."

She continues, "Preferences are not commands."

Latimer says asking a partner to change on a fundamental level, even their appearance, can constitute a red flag.

"Relationships that are healthy will not be ones in which you will feel less than or a need to change. If you are trying to change someone else, then this is not healthy either and not fair to the other person,"she says.

Latimer says relationships that make you question your worth are worth running from.

Indeed, Taylor did run: She ended the engagement rather than move in with JP after Mexico.

“I had never lived with a guy before and so that’s a huge step in a relationship. And because I had one foot out the door, one foot in the door, I didn’t feel like moving forward with our relationship would have been smart for either of us," she said.

"I don’t have any regrets. I learned a lot from it,” she concluded.