Warning: Spoilers from Episodes One through Four of “Love Is Blind” Season Five below.

Lydia Gonzalez was the first contestant introduced in Season Five and it’s clear why: She is one of the most outgoing cast members featured in the season, and only one of six to end up engaged.

Gonzalez, a 30-year-old geologist, grew up in Puerto Rico before relocating to Houston, where Season Five was filmed. Early in the season premiere, she shared in her confessional that in the past she was criticized for being “too much.”

“I think that I am the right amount of me,” she confidently told the cameras.

She didn’t hide her effervescent personality in the pods and briefly developed a connection with Izzy Zapata before he decided to pursue other relationships. Lydia shed a few tears after being rejected but she later shifted her focus to James “Milton” Johnson IV, a 24-year-old petroleum engineer.

During their first date, the two intellectuals chatted about their jobs and their shared interest in different types of rocks. Lydia initially worried about him being nearly seven years her junior, but she couldn’t deny their connection.

Lydia and Milton became the third and final couple to get engaged at the end of Episode Four. Based on the trailer, Milton’s family seems to question their relationship and call out their age difference.

Until the next group of episodes arrives on Sept. 29, read a recap of Milton and Lydia’s relationship so far.

Episodes 1 to 4 recap

“I’m really big into metamorphic rock." So went one of the first fun facts Milton shared about himself after meeting Lydia in the pods.

He added that he owns a polarizing microscope and she gasped.

“Oh my God, you’re such a nerd!” she playfully replied. “I don’t usually go for a nerd, though!”

He marveled at them having the same passion and background, but the conversation shifted when Lydia asked him to reveal his age.

Milton wanted her to answer first and she shared she was 30. He momentarily avoided disclosing his age before telling her he was 24.

“Oh my God, Milton. I’m dying!” she responded.

He tried to convince her to look past the age gap, pointing out that the purpose of the experiment is to remove all outside factors, including age, and form an emotional connection in the pods. Milton then had an important question that would determine their future.

“Do you ever, like, get quartz and plagioclase confused?” he wondered.

When she said she could tell the difference, Milton said Lydia was his most promising relationship. But, she said in her confessional she still thought he was too young for her.

In Episode Two, Lydia told Milton she was having a rough day after Izzy cut things off. She started crying and said, “I crave so hard to be loved for who I am.”

He told her she is worthy of love. “I mean, I’ll be honest with you. You’re my strongest connection,” he said.

Milton continued, “I think you’re the person I, like, look forward to talking to the most.”

He applauded her for being able to freely express her emotions, something he struggles to do. The engineer revealed he was “really unhappy” as a child growing up in Japan and his parents were strict, so he processed his emotions in secret.

When they had another pod date in Episode Three, Milton gifted her a bee and she gave him a metamorphic rock. He said he appreciated their similar sense of humor. He also opened up about his past health struggles and said he was falling for her.

In Episode Four, Lydia dropped a bombshell, which affected the mood on their next date. She revealed that she had dated fellow Season Five contestant Uche Okoroha months before the experiment began.

“I don’t have any feelings to be unresolved,” she assured Milton. In response, he said he needed a five-minute break. She sobbed and worried she lost him.

When they returned to the pods, Milton wanted more details about her relationship with Uche. She said they met in 2020 and three months before the experiment she chose to “move on.”

Milton said he likely would’ve stopped speaking to Lydia if he knew the information earlier. He described the situation as “messy.”

But a few minutes later, they were laughing about it. By the end of Episode Four, Milton put the drama behind them.

During their final date, he said he spent all night thinking about her. She said she was confident that they could build a life together.

“I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life, and it’s crazy. It’s absolutely crazy. I honestly think it’s gonna be amazing. Never boring. Always laughing. And I’m just so excited,” she said.

He knelt down and said, “I feel like I’ve definitely fallen in love with you during this, like, journey. You’re gonna be my Puerto Rican wife?”

She said “yes” and cheered, “Oh my god, we’re engaged!”