‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5: Which couples get engaged in the pods?

Warning: Spoilers from Season Five of "Love Is Blind" below...

The “Love Is Blind” Season Five pods are officially closed and history has been made.

Netflix’s hit reality dating series returned for its fifth season on Sept 22, introducing 28 new contestants who were looking for love. But by the end of Episode Four, only six cast members remained.

Unlike previous seasons where at least five proposals were shown (as well as a few unaired betrothals), just three couples got engaged in the pods. The pairs then flew to Mexico for a romantic getaway at the Grand Velas Riviera Maya, the first time the show returned to the location since Season One.

While viewers watched other contestants like Uche Okoroha and Johnie Maraist form connections, shed tears and deliver shocking revelations in the pods, only three couples felt ready to continue with the experiment.

Meet the Season Five engaged couples, whose journeys will continue when a new group of episodes arrive on Sept. 29, below.

Taylor Rue and Jared “JP” Pierce

Taylor Rue and Jared “JP” Pierce. Netflix

Taylor Rue and Jared “JP” Pierce instantly bonded in the pods, repeatedly referring to each other using the pet names “sugar butt” and “sugar.” JP showed his vulnerable side and became emotional while opening up to Taylor about his difficult upbringing with his mom. She spoke about feeling ready for marriage after finding self-love.

Halfway through Episode Two, they were ready to commit to each other.

“From the moment you walked into my pod, I just knew there was something so special about you,” JP told her. “I knew that I was talking to the woman I was destined to be with.”

He complimented Taylor for being kind and genuine as his voice started to break.

“Love is something I’ve been searching for my entire life, but I could never find. Never till now. I love you, sugar,” he said before getting down on one knee and asking her to marry him.

Taylor cheered, “I will!” and started giggling.

She told him she couldn’t wait for their life together to begin and that he was her “answered prayer.”

Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder

Izzy and Stacy. Netflix

After multiple love triangles brought chaos and heartache to the pods, fans had to wait until Episode Four to see the next engagement.

Sparks flew between Izzy Zapata and Johnie on the first day and they connected while discussing their families. Meanwhile, Izzy also repeatedly chatted with Stacy Snyder and his feelings for her grew.

When Johnnie opened up about her dating history, revealing that she felt in the past like her ex was her one and only true love, he decided to end their budding romance. He then solely focused on Stacy.

Izzy said he felt like “the luckiest man alive” as he entered the pods with an engagement ring in his pocket.

He asked Stacy if she had any concerns about their relationship and she replied, “I’ve just never been 100% with something like this, ever.”

He said he appreciated her being so supportive throughout the experience as he figured out his feelings.

“I just want you to know that I’ll always be patient with you. I will always be kind with you. I will always do my best to compromise and hear you out. I promise that I will fight for us,” he declared.

After Stacy said she reciprocated his feelings, he asked her to marry him.

As he waited for her answer, Stacy explained that in the past she was fine being on her own because she lost hope that she would find her “fairy tale” love. Finally, she accepted his proposal.

“Yes!” she screamed as he pumped his fists in his pod and danced.

“Of course 100%. My heart is, like, not just beating out of my chest, but it’s just hot,” she said.

They continued to celebrate their engagement and looked forward to seeing each other for the first time.

Lydia Gonzalez and James “Milton” Johnson IV

Lydia Gonzalez had the rockiest path out of all the Season Five contestants. At first, she had heart-eyes for Izzy, but he eventually shared that he had stronger connections with two other women.

Then, Lydia, a 30-year-old geologist, met James “Milton” Johnson IV, a 24-year-old petroleum engineer, and they bonded over their fascination with rocks. She worried about their age difference, but he assured her that he was mature enough for a serious relationship.

They started falling for each other, but took a step back when Lydia revealed she previously dated fellow Season Five contestant Uche in the real world. In an unexpected twist, viewers saw a flashback of the moment Uche and Lydia spoke in the pods and realized they already knew each other.

Lydia and Milton eventually moved past the drama and got engaged at the end of Episode Four.

He told Lydia he thought about her all night and couldn’t sleep. He started thinking about how his life would change if they got married and mentioned he wouldn’t be able to stay out late playing video games with his friends.

“You don’t think, like, my age is gonna affect us at all?” he asked.

Lydia responded, “Age is just a number.”

She continued, “I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life, and it’s crazy. It’s absolutely crazy. I honestly think it’s gonna be amazing. Never boring. Always laughing. And I’m just so excited.”

Milton said he agreed their marriage would be fun, but he still had reservations. She, again, told him that she believed in them.

“I’m a huge risk-taker and for some reason, like, I’ve been overthinking about this,” he said. But, he ultimately decided to take a chance.

Before popping the question, Milton said, “I definitely don’t know how to do this.”

He asked her to be his Puerto Rican wife forever and she happily said, “Yes!”