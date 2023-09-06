IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the cast of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5

Did they find the connection they were looking for? We'll find out this fall.
By Chrissy Callahan

It's been an exciting couple of weeks for "Love is Blind" fans. First, Netflix announced that Season Five of the hit dating show was coming back soon, then the streaming service also teased the "After the Altar" special for Season Four.

Now, we're getting a first look at the 28 hopefuls who will be looking for love when Season Five hits Netflix on Sept. 22.

This time around, Houston singles will mingle in the pods and speak to each other sight unseen while they search for love. Netflix describes it as "the most shocking season yet" and promises lots of "new challenges, unexpected twists and surprising turns."

Season Five will air in batches through Sept. 22 and Oct. 13.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this season features 28 cast members ranging from a teacher and lawyer to a firefighter and geoscientist.

Here's everything we know about the cast so far.

Aaliyah

Aaliya
Aaliyah.Monty Briton / Netflix

Age: 29

Job: ICU travel nurse

Carter

Carter
CarterMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 30

Job: Construction

Chris

Christopher
ChrisMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 28

Job: Project manager for commercial and retail development

Connor

Connor
ConnorMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Geoscientist

Efrain

Efrain
EfrainMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 27

Job: Software sales

Enoch

Enoch
EnochMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 27

Job: Financial advisor

Erica

Erica
EricaMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 27

Job: Marketing manager

Ernesto

Ernesto
ErnestoMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Supply chain manager, oil and gas

Estefania

Estefania
EstefaniaMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 30

Job: Teacher and dancer

Izzy  

Izzy
IzzyMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Sales 

Jared “JP”

Jared
JPMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Firefighter

Jarred

Jarred
JarredMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 34

Job: University director

Johnie

Johnie
JohnieMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Lawyer

Josh

Josh
JoshMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Sales rep

Justice

Justice
JusticeMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 28

Job: Personal trainer

Linda

Linda
LindaMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Talent acquisition recruiter

Lydia

Lydia
LydiaMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Geologist

Maris

Maris
MarisMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 30

Job: HR specialist

Mayra

Mayra
MayraMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 25

Job: Minister

Milton

Milton
MiltonMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 25

Job: Petroleum engineer

Miriam

Miriam
MiriamMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Scientist

Paige

Paige
PaigeMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Stylist

Renee

Renee
ReneeMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Veterinarian

Robert

Robert
RobertMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 30

Job: Special education teacher

Shondra

Shondra
ShondraMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Flight attendant

Stacy

Stacy
StacyMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 34

Job: Director of operations

Taylor

Taylor
TaylorMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 26

Job: Teacher

Uche

Uche
UcheMonty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 34

Job: Lawyer and entrepreneur

