It's been an exciting couple of weeks for "Love is Blind" fans. First, Netflix announced that Season Five of the hit dating show was coming back soon, then the streaming service also teased the "After the Altar" special for Season Four.

Now, we're getting a first look at the 28 hopefuls who will be looking for love when Season Five hits Netflix on Sept. 22.

This time around, Houston singles will mingle in the pods and speak to each other sight unseen while they search for love. Netflix describes it as "the most shocking season yet" and promises lots of "new challenges, unexpected twists and surprising turns."

Season Five will air in batches through Sept. 22 and Oct. 13.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this season features 28 cast members ranging from a teacher and lawyer to a firefighter and geoscientist.

Here's everything we know about the cast so far.

Aaliyah

Aaliyah. Monty Briton / Netflix

Age: 29

Job: ICU travel nurse

Carter

Carter Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 30

Job: Construction

Chris

Chris Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 28

Job: Project manager for commercial and retail development

Connor

Connor Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Geoscientist

Efrain

Efrain Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 27

Job: Software sales

Enoch

Enoch Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 27

Job: Financial advisor

Erica

Erica Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 27

Job: Marketing manager

Ernesto

Ernesto Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Supply chain manager, oil and gas

Estefania

Estefania Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 30

Job: Teacher and dancer

Izzy

Izzy Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Sales

Jared “JP”

JP Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Firefighter

Jarred

Jarred Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 34

Job: University director

Johnie

Johnie Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Lawyer

Josh

Josh Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Sales rep

Justice

Justice Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 28

Job: Personal trainer

Linda

Linda Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Talent acquisition recruiter

Lydia

Lydia Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Geologist

Maris

Maris Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 30

Job: HR specialist

Mayra

Mayra Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 25

Job: Minister

Milton

Milton Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 25

Job: Petroleum engineer

Miriam

Miriam Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Scientist

Paige

Paige Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Stylist

Renee

Renee Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Veterinarian

Robert

Robert Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 30

Job: Special education teacher

Shondra

Shondra Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Flight attendant

Stacy

Stacy Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 34

Job: Director of operations

Taylor

Taylor Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 26

Job: Teacher

Uche

Uche Monty Brinton / Netflix

Age: 34

Job: Lawyer and entrepreneur