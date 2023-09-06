It's been an exciting couple of weeks for "Love is Blind" fans. First, Netflix announced that Season Five of the hit dating show was coming back soon, then the streaming service also teased the "After the Altar" special for Season Four.
Now, we're getting a first look at the 28 hopefuls who will be looking for love when Season Five hits Netflix on Sept. 22.
This time around, Houston singles will mingle in the pods and speak to each other sight unseen while they search for love. Netflix describes it as "the most shocking season yet" and promises lots of "new challenges, unexpected twists and surprising turns."
Season Five will air in batches through Sept. 22 and Oct. 13.
Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this season features 28 cast members ranging from a teacher and lawyer to a firefighter and geoscientist.
Here's everything we know about the cast so far.
Aaliyah
Age: 29
Job: ICU travel nurse
Carter
Age: 30
Job: Construction
Chris
Age: 28
Job: Project manager for commercial and retail development
Connor
Age: 31
Job: Geoscientist
Efrain
Age: 27
Job: Software sales
Enoch
Age: 27
Job: Financial advisor
Erica
Age: 27
Job: Marketing manager
Ernesto
Age: 32
Job: Supply chain manager, oil and gas
Estefania
Age: 30
Job: Teacher and dancer
Izzy
Age: 31
Job: Sales
Jared “JP”
Age: 32
Job: Firefighter
Jarred
Age: 34
Job: University director
Johnie
Age: 32
Job: Lawyer
Josh
Age: 32
Job: Sales rep
Justice
Age: 28
Job: Personal trainer
Linda
Age: 32
Job: Talent acquisition recruiter
Lydia
Age: 32
Job: Geologist
Maris
Age: 30
Job: HR specialist
Mayra
Age: 25
Job: Minister
Milton
Age: 25
Job: Petroleum engineer
Miriam
Age: 32
Job: Scientist
Paige
Age: 32
Job: Stylist
Renee
Age: 32
Job: Veterinarian
Robert
Age: 30
Job: Special education teacher
Shondra
Age: 32
Job: Flight attendant
Stacy
Age: 34
Job: Director of operations
Taylor
Age: 26
Job: Teacher
Uche
Age: 34
Job: Lawyer and entrepreneur