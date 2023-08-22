Create your free profile or log in to save this article

"Love is Blind" is back for another season.

This fall, singles from Houston are slated to mingle in the pods, where they will chat and possibly make connections without ever seeing the other person.

“What’s incredible is that this love experiment has been working all around the world,” Nick Lachey, who co-hosts the show alongside Vanessa Lachey, said at Netflix’s Tudum event this year.

Previous seasons were set in Seattle, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta. International editions are set in Brazil and Japan.

Will this season of the dating experiment be able to prove whether love is blind? We’ll have to wait until September to find out how the new batch of couples fares.

When does 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 premiere?

Netflix announced in August that episodes will drop every week starting from September 22 and running until October 13.

Here's the episode release schedule

Viewers will get a taste of the romance and drama every Friday.

September 22: Episodes One through Four

September 29: Episodes Five through Seven

October 6: Episodes Eight and Nine

October 13: Episode 10

Where will Season 5 be set?

Season Five of "Love Is Blind" will be set in Houston. This is the second Texas location for the reality show — Season Three was in Dallas.

Who is cast in Season 5 of 'Love Is Blind'?

The cast hasn't been announced yet — but our eyes are wide open for the announcement.