15 of the best reality dating shows and where to stream them

Nowadays, there seems to be a reality television show for every interest: Cooking, lego-building, flower arranging. But there is one tried and true concept viewers can’t seem to get enough of: the search for love.

For decades, singles have turned to reality TV dating shows to help them find their soulmates. As the genre has expanded, series all over the world now use unexpected methods and competitions to pair contestants with a compatible partner, from "Love Is Blind" to "The Bachelor."

With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to find a reality dating show that has the perfect balance of romance and drama. So, we’ve scoured all the cable channels and streaming platforms to compile a list of the best dating shows. Take a look and find out where you can get caught up on each series.

“The Bachelorette”

Where to watch: Hulu, Tubi and Roku

"The Bachelorette” has a better relationship success rate than its counterpart “The Bachelor." While “The Bachelor” typically relies on the contestants for drama, “The Bachelorette” depends on its lead to carry the show. For the past few seasons, producers have picked great leads who are entertaining and seriously looking for a lifelong partner.

“Love Island UK”

Where to watch: Hulu

The “Love Island” franchise has expanded to the U.S., Australia and France, but there’s no denying the charm of the original version. Every season (or "series," across the pond), producers manage to find islanders who aren’t afraid to step on a few toes to find a connection. With ridiculous kissing challenges, dramatic recouplings and plenty of British sayings, “Love Island UK” keeps fans entertained all summer long.

Despite having over 50 episodes per season, there’s never a dull moment on this show.

“Temptation Island”

Where to watch: Peacock

After originally airing on Fox from 2001 and 2003, “Temptation Island” was revived by USA Network in 2019. The updated version returned with the same concept: four couples test their relationship by moving in with a group of singles of the opposite sex. The original couples cannot communicate with each other until the finale, but they see glimpses of their partner’s transgressions on the island each week during the bonfire..

Helping manage all of the contestants’ tears, heartbreaks and secrets is host Mark Walberg, who has led the series since the beginning. Walberg seems genuinely invested in each contestant’s journey, offering judgment-free advice.

“Love Is Blind”

Where to watch: Netflix

It’s hard to believe that “Love Is Blind” first premiered in 2020 considering how quickly it has dominated pop culture. But a show where contestants propose after speaking to each other through a wall was bound to become an instant hit.

At the start of every season, fans watch contestants date each other in pods and before getting engaged. Then, they meet each other for the first time and see if their relationship can survive in the real world. During their weddings, each contestant reveals if they want to get married or call it quits in front of all their family and friends. In just four seasons, “Love Is Blind” has delivered heartfelt love stories and outrageous moments thanks to its captivating casts.

“The Ultimatum”

Where to watch: Netflix

Slightly similar to “Temptation Island,” Netflix’s “The Ultimatum” shows couples briefly break up with their partners and move in with their “trial” wife or husband. “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” which premiered in 2022, followed six couples that wanted to figure out if they needed to end their relationships or take the next step by getting engaged.

In May, “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” debuted, featuring an all-queer cast of women and non-binary people. The contestants discussed serious topics like IVF treatment and developed strong relationships with their new partners. Each episode introduced a new “villain,” and the finale ended with some unexpected breakups and hookups, making it the best season in the franchise, so far.

“Bachelor in Paradise”

Where to watch: Hulu, Tubi and Roku

Season Nine of “Bachelor in Paradise” will arrive this fall, which means some of the most entertaining contestants from the past few seasons will return to the show for another chance at love. Just like “Love Island,” every episode “Bachelor in Paradise” introduces new contestants who are hoping to form connections with someone already on the beach. If they succeed, they receive a rose and get to keep living in Sayulita, Mexico.

Compared to “The Bachelorette” and “The Bachelor,” “Bachelor in Paradise” does not take itself too seriously — as evidenced by contestants appearing to “talk” to raccoons post-edit. But, the contestants still manage to leave the beach engaged or in a committed relationship. According to Bachelor Data on Instagram, “Bachelor in Paradise” has the highest success rate out of the three current shows in the franchise.

“Are You The One?”

Where to watch: Paramount +

Is there a science to falling in love? In 2014, the MTV show began as a dating experiment where contestants tried to find their “perfect match.” At the start of every season, matchmakers secretly pair each contestant with their most compatible partner. The contestants spend each season going on dates and competing in challenges to try to discover their perfect match. If they find all 10 matches by the end of the season, then the group wins a shared prize of $1 million.

In Season Eight, the show cast only bisexual contestants, meaning that anyone could be someone’s perfect match. After the chaotic and progressive season, “Are You The One?” disappeared from MTV’s lineup and was later revived by Paramount+ for an international version. The show’s ninth season premiered in January 2023 with new host Kamie Crawford.

“Love Trip: Paris”

Where to watch: YouTube for purchase

In February, Freeform launched “Love Trip: Paris,” which basically turned “Emily In Paris” into a reality show. “Love Trip: Paris” focused on four American women who decided to move to Paris to search for love. Each week the women, who had different ethnic backgrounds and sexual orientations, chose a French suitor to date.

Although the women were all fascinated with French culture, they soon realized that there were some cultural differences and expectations they didn’t understand, creating tension in their relationships. At the end of the season, the women decided if they wanted to pursue a relationship and stay in Paris or return to the U.S.

“Meet Me in Paris”

Where to watch: Roku

“Meet Me in Paris,” which is technically a film produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Zoe Saldaña’s Cinestar, brings a rom-com to life, literally. The unscripted movie follows three women who embark on a romantic getaway to Paris. When they arrive, they are each given a script that sets up a rom-com scene where they meet a potential match. From there, the ladies are on their own and must figure out if they want to pursue the connection or wait for another meet-cute moment to happen.

The first film in the franchise shows the women going on romantic dates all around Paris. They even visit a castle in the countryside before they reveal if they want to continue their relationship in the real world. In May, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that “Meet Me” will return for a second film. But this time the search for love will take place in Rome.

“Married at First Sight”

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu, Roku and Lifetime

For 16 seasons, “Married at First Sight” has found a group of contestants who are willing to say “I do” to someone just minutes after seeing them for the first time. On the show, relationship experts like marriage counselors, psychologists and sexologists match each contestant with someone they think shares the same goals and values. The couples then have eight weeks to live with their spouse before they decide to get a divorce or stay married.

From Season One aired in 2014, 13 couples have found lasting love on the show. “Married at First Sight” has also created eight spinoff shows and the series expanded to other countries, including Belgium, New Zealand, Italy and Brazil.

“The Bachelor”

Where to watch: Hulu and Tubi

It is almost impossible to create a list of reality dating shows and not include “The Bachelor”--the show that has become the blueprint for reality television since 2002. Although there is technically only one lead who is still married to his final rose recipient (Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe from Season 17), “The Bachelor” has developed a passionate and loyal fanbase, Bachelor Nation, for years.

The long-running series still manages to deliver dramatic moments like “the rose ceremony from hell” in Clayton Echard’s season in 2022. Fingers crossed next season casts a fan-favorite that the viewers are excited to root for.

“Ready to Love”

Where to watch: Max

In 2018, Will Packer, the producer behind “Girls Trip” and “Think Like A Man,” teamed up with Oprah Winfrey’s OWN to create a dating series for Black men and women in their 30s and 40s. The show promises that all the contestants who sign up for “Ready to Love” are looking for a serious commitment. But, sometimes a few of them realize they are not prepared for a long-term relationship and drama ensues..

“Ready to Love” will return for its eighth season on July 7 and this time the show is heading to Dallas to find a group of singles. Based on the trailer, viewers should expect quite a few contestants this season to have some red flags.

“FBOY Island”

Where to watch: YouTube for purchase

After working as an executive producer on “The Bachelor” since 2010, Elan Gale left the franchise in 2019 and later created his series “FBOY Island.” The reality show, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, focuses on three women who are looking for love. Along the way, they needed to determine which half of the 24 contestants on the show are self-categorized as “nice guys” and which are “FBoys.” At the end of each season, the women who successfully choose a “nice guy” get to split the $100,000 cash prize with their partner.

In December 2022, Variety reported that the series was canceled. But, Deadline confirmed in March 2023 that The CW picked up the show for a third season. The network will air Season Two and the new season this summer. The CW is also working on a spinoff called “FGIRL Island.”

“Dating Around”

Where to watch: Netflix

One of Netflix’s most underappreciated reality shows is “Dating Around.” The series, which premiered in February 2019, is the perfect show for viewers who only want to invest in a couple’s love story for one episode, and imagine what comes next. Each episode, the series focuses on one single person who goes on five blind dates. At the end of the dates, the contestant reveals who they want to meet again for a second date.

Season Two of “Dating Around” was released in June 2020. Since then, Netflix has not announced an update about the show’s future. But, there are still 12 episodes of romantic, funny and awkward dates for fans to currently enjoy.

“Love on the Spectrum”

Where to watch: Netflix

“Love on the Spectrum” is a docuseries that follows people on the autism spectrum who are hoping to fall in love. Season One, which premiered in 2019, showed cast members in Australia going on dates and forming relationships with potential matches as they opened up about their lives on the autism spectrum. The show also highlighted people of all ages with different cultural backgrounds. Heartwarming and educational, the show also spurred an American version.