Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough show off fierce moves in ‘DWTS’ promo

Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” is almost here and co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough can barely contain their excitement.

On Aug. 21, the show’s official Instagram account shared a teaser for the upcoming season that shows Ribeiro, 51, and Hough, 35, displaying some impressive moves.

The two then come together and Ribeiro flips, spins and dips Hough before the clip ends.

“It’s a new spin on Dancing with the Stars!” the caption said.

The new season will arrive this fall on ABC, marking a return to the network after the most recent season aired exclusively on Disney+. Episodes from Season 32 will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.

“DWTS” pros celebrated the competition show’s return in the comments.

Emma Slater cheered, “What a promo!!!!!!”

Alan Bersten wrote, “That trick in the end though! Let’s go @therealalfonsoribeiro.”

The account also shared the Season 32 poster in a separate post.

Hough and Ribeiro pose together in front of a giant disco ball in the snap — a nod to the show’s famous mirrorball trophy that the winner receives every season.

“The Mirrorball is shining brighter than ever,” the caption said.

Hough shared her enthusiasm beneath the post.

“SO excited!” she wrote and included three red heart emoji.

The professional ballroom dancer and actor, who previously won two seasons with her celebrity partners and briefly served as a judge, is helping usher in a new era for the series.

Fans of the show can expect quite a few changes when “Dancing with the Stars” premieres this fall. Read on to learn how the show is putting a “new spin” on Season 32.

When does Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” begin?

The “DWTS” poster and promo released on Aug. 21 did not include a premiere date.

Instead, both social media posts simply said a new season was “coming this fall.”

Since the show’s fourth season in March 2007, “DWTS” has aired on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

The latest “DWTS” Season 32 news was announced the same day that ABC revealed it will alter its fall schedule.

Variety reported on Aug. 21 that the “Golden Bachelor,” which was originally supposed to air after “DWTS” on Mondays, will air on Thursdays. The outlet said that ABC plans to reveal more information about its Monday and Tuesday nights’ lineups soon.

Who is now hosting ‘DWTS’?

Hough is joining Ribeiro to host Season 32 after Tyra Banks exited the show in March 2023.

Variety confirmed at the time that Banks was leaving “DWTS” after serving as producer and host.

Banks replaced former hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in Season 29. Banks hosted solo until Ribeiro, who won Season 19, became a co-host in Season 31.

Three days after Variety reported Banks had departed the show, the publication announced that Hough was returning to the franchise as a co-host with Ribeiro.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host,” Hough said in a statement to Variety. “The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of.”

She added, “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years.”

Hough said she was looking forward to reuniting with the judges: Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and brother Derek Hough.

Head judge Len Goodman retired from the show at the end of Season 31, which concluded in November 2022.

In April, his manager confirmed in a statement obtained by TODAY.com that Goodman died at the age of 78. Variety reported that Goodman had bone cancer and died in hospice in England.

Who will be competing on ‘DWTS’ this season?

According to TVLine, the Season 32 cast will be revealed on Sept. 13.

The show has already announced one celebrity dancer: “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix.

Madix and Derek Hough shared the casting news in July by uploading identical videos to their Instagram accounts. In the clip, Derek Hough strolls into Madix’s sandwich shop, Something About Her, and asks if she has any plans for the fall.

He invites her to be a contestant and she replies, “Let’s do it! I’m in,” before shaking his hand.

The Bravo star expressed her excitement in the comments.

“I’m beyond grateful, excited, and nervous all rolled into one!” she wrote. “Absolutely thrilled!”