The 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner gets teary while remembering his late wife in 1st trailer

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Gerry Turner is ready for a new love in his golden years.

The star of the "Golden Bachelor," the new version of "The Bachelor," will begin handing out roses starting this fall, and a new trailer indicates it may be a teary, heartfelt journey.

"It's never too late to fall in love again," the 72-year-old said in the trailer posted to YouTube Aug. 14. The clip first aired during "Men Tell All," the latest episode of the "Bachelorette."

The retiree was married for 43 years to his high school sweetheart, Toni, and they closed on their dream house on June 6, 2017. His life drastically changed shortly after.

"From June 6, it didn't go according to plan at all," he said, fighting back tears. "She became ill and her situation got worse over a couple weeks. And so, we went to the emergency room and she had a bacterial infection that infected her kidneys and affected her liver. I took my wife to the emergency room on July 7. She passed away on July 15."

Their dream house is on a lake, which the grandpa of two said reminds him of Toni.

"Every time I look at the lake, I go, 'This is her dream. This what she deserves. Why am I standing here alone?'"

Turner, his kids, Angie and Jenny, and his grandkids agreed that no one can ever replace her.

"This isn't to replace her, but to just find somebody that makes you happy," one of his daughters said in the trailer.

"My dad is just such a fun guy," the daughter continued. "He's so personable and lovable, so kind and he has so much to give. He just deserves to find that in somebody else."

Turner joked he'd love to end up with Helen Mirren. But the first thing he's worried about is remembering all 25 names of the women on the show, he said, as he practiced passing out roses to his kids and grandkids.

Those are all minor details if the show ends how Turner wants it to.

"I hope at the end of it I find the person that I'll spend the rest of my life with that will complete our family," he said.

"The person who can lay down beside you at night and not have to say anything and you feel it, that's love," he said. "That's what I want and I know that person's out there."