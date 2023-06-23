When life gives you lemons, sip rosé.

That seems to be Bethenny Frankel’s reaction to a new episode of “And Just Like That…”, which included a snarky dig at the Skinnygirl founder.

Frankel’s name came up during the second episode of Season Two of HBO’s “Sex and the City” reboot during a conversation between Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Carrie’s realtor, Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury).

“I almost rented a house in the Hamptons six times, but I always found a reason not to,” Carrie says in the scene.

“Was that reason always Bethenny Frankel?” Seema quips back.

“Ha!” Carrie responds, throwing her head back.

After the episode aired, the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star posted a clip of the moment on Instagram, along with a video of herself nonchalantly sipping rosé from a teacup.

“When you’re off tv for years…AND JUST LIKE THAT…catty housewives are still talking about you…” she wrote in a message layered over the video.

Frankel also noted that she was drinking her own brand of rosé.

“CURRENTLY sipping my new Forever Young rosè wine from my house in the Hamptons paid for by my last spirits venture,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. “Cheers ladies…”

Frankel’s reaction to her “And Just Like That …” namecheck inspired many of her fans, as well as some “Housewives” stars.

Sonja Morgan, who appeared with Frankel in several seasons of the Bravo reality show, responded to Frankel’s post with a cry-laughing emoji.

Current “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Shereé Whitfield also reacted in the comments: “U r that GIRL.”

Many other fans showed their support on Instagram.

“I would rent a house in the Hamptons because of you,” one fan commented.

"AND JUST LIKE THAT I’ll never watch that again. Bethenny Stan forever,” another person wrote.

Season Two of “And Just Like That…” premiered June 22 on Max.