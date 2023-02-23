Bethenny Frankel opens up about experience with 'intense' dehydration

Bethenny Frankel is updating her fans about her health after recent comments about her appearance.

The 52-year-old entrepreneur detailed in an Instagram video Feb. 23 her experience with dehydration, which she said her doctor has attributed to POTS, or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which is a heart condition.

“Only because I love you will I share this with you,” she told her fans at the start of the clip. “Many of you are asking why my face looks different in my makeup videos and it’s because I am messed up. I am not doing that great.”

In the video, she explained that she has been struggling with dehydration, aches and pains.

“I have had liters of Pedialyte and water and kombucha and coconut water and it just goes right through me and I’ve gained like four pounds while being here because my body’s trying to hold on to any water it can,” said Frankel, who is currently on a trip in Aspen, Colorado.

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star said her dehydration problems are “very intense” and have gotten worse over the last few years. She described waking up every two hours feeling parched and in pain.

“So that’s why I look f—- up because I’m a little f—- up,” she shared.

Frankel added, “My doctor said it’s definitely connected to this POTS syndrome that I have.”

In the caption, she further explained how the symptoms she has been dealing with are linked to her diagnosis.

“I have always experienced extremely low blood pressure and dehydration, but it’s gotten exponentially worse,” she wrote in the caption. “I make a tremendous effort to stay hydrated, get IV’s, and I haven’t had liquor for 6 months. I’m basically on the case.”

She ended the post with a message directly to the social media users who made comments about her face.

“PS. When you comment on someone’s physical appearance, you may not know exactly what they’re enduring personally, physically and emotionally,” she concluded.

The heart condition called POTS has been linked to a COVID-19 infection in some patients diagnosed with long COVID, findings published in the journal Nature Cardiovascular Research in December showed.

The journal also found signs that POTS was linked to COVID-19 vaccination with an mRNA vaccine as well, but to a lesser degree.

The condition causes a faster-than-normal heart rate when you transition from sitting to standing, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Patients diagnosed with the condition can experience rapid heart rate, low blood pressure, fainting and lightheadedness.

After analyzing close to 300,000 patients at the Cedars-Sinai Health System in Los Angeles County between 2020 and 2022, the journal’s researchers determined there was a small but increased risk of POTS after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, especially the first dose. However, patients who contracted COVID-19 had a five times greater risk of contracting POTS than those who were vaccinated.

“The main message here is that while we see a potential link between COVID-19 vaccination and POTS, preventing COVID-19 through vaccination is still the best way to reduce your risk of developing POTS," Dr. Alan Kwan, the study’s lead author and a cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center said.

Kwan also said that further studies were needed to confirm a connection between POTS and COVID-19 vaccination.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, noted that other vaccines, such as Gardasil for HPV, had also been linked to POTS in early studies before other research showed there was not a connection.