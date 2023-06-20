Sarah Jessica Parker reacts to Kim Cattrall’s ‘And Just Like That…’ appearance

Sarah Jessica Parker is finally sharing how she really feels about Kim Cattrall's much-anticipated return to the "Sex and the City" universe in "And Just Like That... ."

Last month, news leaked that Cattrall would be making a brief cameo as her "SATC" character, Samantha Jones, in the second season of "And Just Like That...," which premieres June 22 on Max. In a new interview with EW, Parker said she thought Samantha's return was "a really nice idea."

“Samantha is present in Season One and more so in Season Two via text. It was just a nice nod to the 25 years (of 'Sex and the City') to add the face to the text,” the star said.

Cattrall was visibly absent from Season One of the Max show, but her character made a few appearances via text message with Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw. Cattrall previously said she was "done" with the show, and rumors have swirled for years that she and Parker have an ongoing feud.

While chatting about Samantha's brief return, Parker offered a few details about the on-screen moment.

“And it’s a really opportune moment in the story, (a) consequential event happening in Carrie’s life, that Samantha rings and they have this quick, lovely, sentimental, funny call. And it just feels normal and really nice, and I’m glad that we could manage it and work it out and get it sorted time-wise and schedule-wise,” she said.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall filming the "Sex In The City: The Movie" in New York City on Sept. 21, 2007. James Devaney / WireImage

The actor, 58, also spoke to "ET" about Cattrall's return and said she was "really excited" for it.

“I think it reflects the relationship that we’ve been sharing via text for last season and this season. You know, this is a hugely important relationship for Carrie, it’s been filled with affection,” she said.

While speaking with EW, Parker's co-star Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) said the cast decided that Samantha's return was "right for the fans."

“The fans miss Samantha. The fans love Samantha. Samantha’s a fantastic character. We get it,” she said.

The actor, 58, then explained how Carrie and Samantha's brief reunion is very true to life.

“Sometimes people aren’t in your life every day, but that doesn’t mean that you’re not connected,” she said. “I can’t give anything else away about the story, ‘cause we’re trying to keep what secrets are left secret, but it makes sense for the circumstance that it’s in.”

Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) told EW she was disappointed that Samantha's return wasn't a total surprise for fans.

“It’s such a bummer that the cat got outta the bag and that it was leaked, ‘cause we went to so many lengths to try to hide it,” she said. “The thing that we were also really excited about was to have nobody be expecting Samantha and then have her pop in.”

The star, 57, also noted that Samantha's cameo is very small and encouraged fans to set their expectations accordingly.

“I just hope it’s not just a tremendous anti-climax, to be frank,” she said.