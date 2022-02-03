Here’s how the ‘And Just Like That…’ finale included Samantha

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the "And Just Like That..." finale.

While Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) — a key member of the original “Sex and the City” foursome — did not return for the show’s reboot, “And Just Like That...,” she was still part of several storylines throughout its 10 episodes.

When the new series premiered in December, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) revealed during a conversation with socialite Bitsy von Muffling that Samantha had moved to London for work.

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) later referred to a falling out the friends had, saying to Miranda, “I told her that because of what the book business is now, it just didn’t make sense for me to keep her on as a publicist. She said ‘fine’ and then fired me as a friend.”

Carrie adds that she left numerous voicemails for Samantha, lamenting, “I always thought the four of us would be friends forever.”

Samantha (Kim Cattrall) was a key member of the "Sex and the City" cast. Alamy Stock Photo

Samantha is mentioned again in the series’ second episode, when she sends an elaborate display of flowers before the funeral for Carrie’s husband, Big.

In the season’s fifth episode, Carrie texts Samantha that she shared an intimate story on her podcast that involved Samantha helping Carrie remove her diaphragm, and Samantha sends a very Samantha response.

And in Thursday’s finale, Carrie reaches out to Samantha again, with the news that she kissed a man (widowed teacher Peter) for the first time since Big’s death in the season premiere.

Samantha replies, “The first of many. How was it?”

“It wasn’t Big,” Carrie writes.

“So it was small,” Samantha quips.

“Want to talk?” Carrie asks, to which Samantha replies, “Soon.”

Later in the episode, Carrie travels to Paris to scatter Big’s ashes on the anniversary of his death, and asks Samantha to meet for a cocktail.

“How’s tomorrow night?” Samantha writes, and Carrie replies, “FABULOUS.”

When Kristin Davis visited TODAY in December, she addressed Cattrall’s absence from the reboot, telling Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, “Samantha is never not going to be a part in some way, right?”

“There is respect for Samantha,” she added. “It’s part of the story.”