It's not lost on Miss Benny that "Glamorous," their new Netflix show, "Glamorous," premieres on June 22, the same day as Season Two of "And Just Like That," HBO's spinoff of "Sex and the City."

Both share a two-word connective tissue: Kim Cattrall.

"I’m so excited that people who like Kim can have two different things they can watch. It’s going to be such a fun day,” the YouTuber and actor says.

Kim Cattrall as Madolyn and Miss Benny as Marco in "Glamorous." Netflix

Famously, Cattrall played Samantha Jones, the fourth prong in Carrie Bradshaw's friend group in "Sex and the City." While she participated in the two movies that followed the 2004 finale, she declined to return for the spinoff TV show, reigniting rumors of a feud between her and fellow cast members.

Samantha's presence — via phone call only — in Season Two made headlines. (She broke her silence after the announcement by writing "Happy Pride" on Instagram).

While Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon will reunite for "And Just Like That," Cattrall will spend her screen time headlining Netflix's "Glamorous."

Miss Benny plays Marco Mejia, an aspiring YouTuber and department store makeup artist-turned-assistant to Madolyn Addison, a makeup mogul played by Cattrall. (The series was initially written for Brooke Shields in Cattrall's role, and Eva Longoria in Miss Benny's for the CW).

Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker in "Sex and the City." (C)HBO / Courtesy Everett Collection

In the first episode, Marco gives Madolyn a makeover. On his face, there's a glint of awe and an expression that says, "Is this my life?"

Miss Benny says the same question was going through their mind. They shot the scene at 4 a.m. at a real mall in Toronto.

“I’m pressing a BeautyBlender to her face thinking, "Where am I?' How did I get here? It's the middle of the night. I'm delirious. Kim Cattrall is looking at me with stars in her eyes. And I'm patting a concealer into her skin," they say.

“Marco is supposed to be in awe of her and intimidated by her. I felt both of those emotions in real life. It was easy for me to get to that place as an actor." Miss Benny on Kim Cattrall

The result, Miss Benny says, is acting that didn't feel like acting.

This was one of the scenes Miss Benny was most excited for, and most terrified for.

"That whole experience was so baffling. When I read it in the script, I was like, 'Marco is going to make over Madolyn. It's going to be so beautiful and fun.' Then, as the day got closer, I realized that meant that I would be doing I'd be touching Kim Cattrall's face. I was like, 'Oh my God, oh my God.' This is an icon like I been around or at that point, but to touch someone's face feels so intimate," they say.

Miss Benny says the relationship between "Sex and the City" and "Glamorous" is there, beyond Cattrall's presence. Carrie Bradshaw, Parker's character, was a reference point for Marco, a somewhat idealistic dreamer.

"I played a lot of Marco-isms using Carrie as a reference point. It would be weird if I was trying to play Samantha with Kim Cattrall there. She’s already giving that so well," they say.

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in the movie "Sex and the City 2." Alamy Stock Photo

Miss Benny grew up watching "Sex and the City" and always aspired to be a "Samantha."

“The great thing about that show is that everybody feels like every one of those girls," they say.

"But Samantha is an icon. You have to really be able to carry that. I don't know if I'm there yet. I'm a Carrie Moon, Samantha rising."