Tia and Tamera Mowry go on double date with daughters to 'Little Mermaid' premiere

The sisters and their little girls were grinning from ear to ear at the premiere.

Tia Mowry on why she considers her marriage a success after split

/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

It was “Sister Sister” meets cousin cousin when Tia and Tamera Mowry took their kids to the Hollywood premiere of “The Little Mermaid” on May 8.

Tamera Mowry-Housley wore a strapless pleated gown with a cape and an ombre color scheme, going from aqua to dark blue. Her daughter Ariah Housley, 7, wore a pink tulle dress with flower adornments.

Tia Mowry sported a glittery mini skirt adorned with flower petals and a white sleeveless top, while her daughter, Cairo Hardrict, 5, matched cousin Ariah with a pastel purple tulle dress beneath a jean jacket.

World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" - Arrivals
Tamera Mowry-Housley (left), Ariah Housley (second from left), Cairo Hardrict (second from right) and Tia Mowry (right) at the "Little Mermaid" premiere.Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

In addition to Ariah, Mowry-Housley and her husband, Adam Housley, are parents of son Aden, 10.

Tia Mowry is mother to Cairo and son Cree, 11, both of whom she shares with Cory Hardrict. The couple announced in October 2022 they were divorcing after 14 years of marriage.

Mowry-Housley has been vocal about her support for her sister.

“Whatever she wants, the Mowrys have her back,” she said on TODAY, the same week her sister announced her divorce.

World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" - Arrivals
The foursome was all smiles for the cameras.Frazer Harrison / WireImage

“I love her dearly. She is strong, but I know right now she just kind of wants to process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that. And as a sister, I’m just going to respect that.”

After news of the divorce became public, Mowry-Housley said her sister and "Twitches" co-star had been doing well.

“I told her, I said, ‘Tia, I’m looking on your Instagram, this is the happiest you’ve been in a long time,” she told “Entertainment Tonight” last November. “You are glowing! You look different, but in a very positive way!’”

“I told her, ‘I’m so proud of you, because you are showing other women — and hell, even men — that you walk in your truth, and look what happens. No matter what,’” Mowry-Housley added.

