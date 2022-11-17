Tamera Mowry says twin sister Tia is ‘glowing’ following her divorce

Tamera Mowry-Housley is sharing an update about her twin sister Tia following her divorce news.

In October, Tia Mowry, 44, revealed in an Instagram post that she and her husband, Cory Hardrict, separated after 14 years of marriage.

Mowry-Housley, also 44, spoke to “Entertainment Tonight” recently and opened up about how her sister is handling the divorce.

During an interview with the outlet published on Nov. 15, Mowry-Housley said, “I told her, I said, ‘Tia, I’m looking on your Instagram, this is the happiest you’ve been in a long time. You are glowing! You look different, but in a very positive way!’”

She added that she knows her sister’s glow comes from “living her authentic, true self.”

“I told her, ‘I’m so proud of you, because you are showing other women — and hell, even men — that you walk in your truth, and look what happens. No matter what,’” Mowry-Housley shared.

She also praised her sister for being “very, very strong and inspiring.”

Mowry filed for divorce from Hardrict on Oct. 3 due to irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by TODAY. The 44-year-old actor asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two children: 11-year-old Cree Taylor Hardrict and 4-year-old Tiahna Hardict.

In her social media statement about their split, she wrote, “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

“The Game” star further addressed her breakup during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

She said, “I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness. I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family.”

Mowry continued, “But at the end of the day, it’s about self-love. When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value and know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening. And it’s not easy. It’s a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it.”

She then explained that dealing with the recent deaths of her grandmother and Mowry-Housley’s niece, Alaina Housley, changed her outlook on life as well.

“I feel like when I started to, again, like I said, focus on myself, but there was this sadness. And I knew that life is short,” she said.

Mowry referred to the realization that she needed to start prioritizing her happiness as her “aha moment”.

“‘Let’s start working on you and really focusing on what really, really matters here, which is at the end of the day, your peace, your joy and your happiness,’” she told herself.

Looking back on her relationship with the “All American: Homecoming” actor, Mowry said she views their marriage as a success.

“I look at it as like a curriculum when you’re in college or high school,” she shared. “You’re learning, you’re growing, you’re evolving, you’re creating. I was able to create with Cory some beautiful, amazing children. At the end of that curriculum, there’s a graduation, there’s a celebration. So that’s basically how I’m looking at it now.”