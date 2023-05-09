Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone's 16-year-old daughter, Vivian, made a rare appearance with her parents.

The trio attended the world premiere of Disney's new live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid." On the red carpet, Vivian stood in between her parents and posed for pictures.

Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy and daughter Vivian arrive for the premiere of "The Little Mermaid" in California on May 8, 2023. Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images

For the event, she wore a cute black dress that matched her father's black suit, while McCarthy channeled her role as Ursula in the film and wore a beautiful blue dress that seemed reminiscent of the ocean.

On the red carpet, McCarthy spoke to "Entertainment Tonight" about what makes the remake so fun after fans loved the original 1989 film, and she said this new version of "The Little Mermaid" is quite "special."

“I think that for me there’s something special about this one. If we haven’t been a parent, we’ve all had parents. We’ve all wrestled with what that is. We’ve all longed to figure out what’s the life I want, which is really the key story that in this, I feel like it’s more modern than it was in the original, just in terms of really carving out the life you choose to have for yourself,” she said.

In April, McCarthy told "EW" that she channeled her inner drag queen to play Ursula.

“There’s a drag queen that lives in me. I’m always right on the verge of going full-time with her," she said at the time.

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in "The Little Mermaid." Disney

While Vivian won't be making an appearance in "The Little Mermaid," she has starred alongside her mother before. In 2016, she played the younger version of her mom's character in "The Boss," and in 2021, she portrayed a similar role in McCarthy's movie "Thunder Force," alongside her 13-year-old sister, Georgette.

In June 2022, McCarthy spoke to E! News' "Daily Pop" about her kids' acting careers, and she said that while her daughters have followed in her and Falcone's creative footsteps, she just wants them to do something they "really love" for a living — and it doesn't have to be acting.

“It could be a gecko catcher in the Galapagos Islands or could be acting or — they’re both very artistic. So, I just want them to be happy and to kind of lead with kindness," she said at the time.

"The Little Mermaid" hits theaters May 26.