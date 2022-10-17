Tamera Mowry-Housley reveals she and Tia improvised this memorable ‘Twitches’ scene

Almost two decades later, Tamera Mowry-Housley is reflecting on the legacy of her iconic Halloween Disney Channel movie, "Twitches."

Mowry-Housley sat down with TODAY to discuss the behind-the-scenes moments from filming the movie and the impact it continues to have. The movie, starring her and her sister Tia Mowry, follows twin sisters who have special magical powers. The movie was originally released in 2005.

"It's amazing that people still love that movie, and it became like a Halloween classic," Mowry-Housley said. "Over 20 million people watched this film in two days ... you just don't hear those numbers. It's like a Super Bowl."

She said the experience filming the movie with her sister was one of her "favorite experiences in (her) entire life," especially because she said she was given free range to come into her character, Camryn, and put her own unique touch on it.

But one of her more special memories of filming the movie was during the scene where she and her sister create a chant: "Go Twitches, Go Twitches!"

"Tia and I made that up, that was an improv. And we were so shocked and just surprised with happiness that that's what stuck," Mowry-Housley said. "We made that up on the fly."

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tia Mowry starred together in "Twitches." Chelsea Lauren / WireImage

For her, the "magic of it all" was what made the movie such a special experience, she said. Because she had always wanted to do a movie with special effects, she was excited by the magic in "Twitches," coupled with the added comedy. Mowry-Housley also said she loves working with her sister because of their "natural chemistry" together.

And the family love for "Twitches" doesn't stop at the sisters -- Mowry-Housley also revealed that her two children, Aden and Ariah, have also watched and enjoy the movie.

"They love 'Twitches,' and I still love 'Twitches,'" she said. "I want there to be a 'Twitches 3' -- my sister and I would actually do one. I would love to."

She also offered advice for anyone dealing with criticism diminishing their light.

"Everybody is going to have a critic, it is the way of life," Mowry-Housley said. "But the main thing you have to do is really fight it."

Mowry-Housley recently released her debut memoir, “You Should Sit Down for This: A Memoir about Life, Wine and Cookies.”Related: