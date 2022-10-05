Tamera Mowry-Housley on sister Tia’s divorce: ‘The Mowrys have her back’

Tamera Mowry-Housley wants what's best for her sister, Tia Mowry.

During her appearance on TODAY on Wednesday, Mowry-Housley talked about her twin sister's divorce and said that she'll always have her back, no matter what.

"I support her," Tamera Mowry-Housley (L) said of Tia Mowry (R). They pose with sons Aden Housley and Cree Hardrict in 2015. Chelsea Lauren / WireImage

"I support her," Mowry-Housley, 44, said after talking about her new book, “You Should Sit Down for This: A Memoir about Life, Wine, and Cookies.”

"Whatever she wants, the Mowrys have her back," she continued. The sisters have two younger brothers, Tahj and Tavior Mowry.

"I love her dearly. She is strong, but I know right now she just kind of wants to process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that. And as a sister, I'm just going to respect that."

On Oct. 4, Mowry, 44, revealed that she was getting a divorce from her husband, Cory Hardrict, after they've been married for 14 years.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different," Mowry shared on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of her and Hardrict. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways."

"The Mowrys have her back," Tamera Mowry-Housely said. Helen Healey / TODAY

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," she continued. "We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Mowry and Hardrict, 42, are parents to their 11-year-old son, Cree, and their 4-year-old daughter, Cairo.

According to court documents obtained by TODAY, Mowry filed for divorce on Oct. 3 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Mowry is also seeking joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry attend the 3rd Annual MACRO Pre-Oscar Party on February 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. Andrew Toth / Getty Images

In July, Mowry shared a few videos on Instagram of a family trip that she took with Hardrict and their kids to Europe. In the clips, Mowry and Hardrict were seen holding hands, lying next to one another on a boat and also clinking their glasses together at a restaurant.

Mowry captioned the post, “Mom & Dad take on Europe! I love traveling the world with you, @coryhardrict.”